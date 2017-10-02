Breaking News
Home / Top News / MedHOK Participating in Change Healthcare Inspire Conference

MedHOK Participating in Change Healthcare Inspire Conference

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

Tampa, Fla., Oct. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

MedHOK, recognized by Inc. magazine and Deloitte as one of the fastest growing healthcare SaaS companies and the secure platform of choice for the nation’s top rated and largest healthcare organizations, announced today that it will be participating in the Change Healthcare Inspire Conference in Philadelphia, October 2-5, 2017.

This users’ conference brings together legacy customers from McKesson Technology Solutions and RelayHealth/InterQual to “share insights and best practices in an environment that fosters engagement and collaboration” as well as to discuss industry trends and platform advances. As a Change Healthcare preferred partner, MedHOK also will be showcasing its utilization management capabilities and integration with InterQual and InterQual Connect™ at the conference.

MedHOK’s clinical specialist and senior product director for UM/CM, Rita Patel, will join Change Healthcare and other HIS system partners to explain how MedHOK supports automated authorizations and exception-based utilization management, which has the potential to limit authorization review to only those cases that require clinical expertise.

The session, “Partners in Exception-Based UM: Automating Prior Authorizations” takes place on Thursday, October 5, 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

MedHOK representatives will also be available in the exhibit hall to talk about their enterprise solution for health plans, which offers:

  • Speed to compliance
  • Integrated medical and pharmacy information
  • Native, cloud-based platform

“We are delighted to have this opportunity and look forward to educating health plans about how they can automate their most cumbersome and time-consuming processes, while improving collaboration with providers,” said Anil Kottoor, CEO of MedHOK. “Not only will these solutions save payers time and money, they will vastly improve the patient experience and, ultimately, the overall health of their members populations.” 

# # #

About MedHOK

MedHOK, the platform of choice for the nation’s top rated and largest healthcare organizations, enables healthcare payers to ensure regulatory compliance and succeed in the emerging value-based care model. Out-of- the-box compliant and proactively updated for Medicare, Medicaid, and Affordable Care Act regulations, MedHOK is a compliance powerhouse. Our SaaS-based software platform unifies pharmacy and medical care into one platform, creating a 360° view of the member, allowing payers to identify and target health risks, intelligently trigger workflow interventions, and improve quality of care across the care continuum.

Managing more than 50 million lives, MedHOK holds NCQA® certifications for HEDIS®, Pay for Performance and Disease Management, and has fully integrated Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) drug measures. Deloitte, Inc. Magazine and the Tampa Bay Business Journal have all recognized MedHOK for innovation, growth and vision.

Visit www.MedHOK.com or call (888) 9MEDHOK.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/716bc877-6a53-494e-bd6b-c42d9c6e9a26

CONTACT: Suzanne Janczak
MedHOK, Inc.
8889633465
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.