MedHOK Participating in Change Healthcare Inspire Conference

MedHOK, recognized by Inc. magazine and Deloitte as one of the fastest growing healthcare SaaS companies and the secure platform of choice for the nation’s top rated and largest healthcare organizations, announced today that it will be participating in the Change Healthcare Inspire Conference in Philadelphia, October 2-5, 2017.

This users’ conference brings together legacy customers from McKesson Technology Solutions and RelayHealth/InterQual to “share insights and best practices in an environment that fosters engagement and collaboration” as well as to discuss industry trends and platform advances. As a Change Healthcare preferred partner, MedHOK also will be showcasing its utilization management capabilities and integration with InterQual and InterQual Connect™ at the conference.

MedHOK’s clinical specialist and senior product director for UM/CM, Rita Patel, will join Change Healthcare and other HIS system partners to explain how MedHOK supports automated authorizations and exception-based utilization management, which has the potential to limit authorization review to only those cases that require clinical expertise.

The session, “Partners in Exception-Based UM: Automating Prior Authorizations” takes place on Thursday, October 5, 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

MedHOK representatives will also be available in the exhibit hall to talk about their enterprise solution for health plans, which offers:

Speed to compliance

Integrated medical and pharmacy information

Native, cloud-based platform

“We are delighted to have this opportunity and look forward to educating health plans about how they can automate their most cumbersome and time-consuming processes, while improving collaboration with providers,” said Anil Kottoor, CEO of MedHOK. “Not only will these solutions save payers time and money, they will vastly improve the patient experience and, ultimately, the overall health of their members populations.”

About MedHOK

MedHOK, the platform of choice for the nation’s top rated and largest healthcare organizations, enables healthcare payers to ensure regulatory compliance and succeed in the emerging value-based care model. Out-of- the-box compliant and proactively updated for Medicare, Medicaid, and Affordable Care Act regulations, MedHOK is a compliance powerhouse. Our SaaS-based software platform unifies pharmacy and medical care into one platform, creating a 360° view of the member, allowing payers to identify and target health risks, intelligently trigger workflow interventions, and improve quality of care across the care continuum.

Managing more than 50 million lives, MedHOK holds NCQA® certifications for HEDIS®, Pay for Performance and Disease Management, and has fully integrated Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) drug measures. Deloitte, Inc. Magazine and the Tampa Bay Business Journal have all recognized MedHOK for innovation, growth and vision.

Visit www.MedHOK.com or call (888) 9MEDHOK.

