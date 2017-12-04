MedHOK to Host Quality of Care (PQI) Panel Discussion at Industry Collaboration Effort (ICE) Healthcare Conference

Breaking News
Tampa, Fla, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAMPA, Fla. – December 4, 2017 –MedHOK, recognized by Inc. magazine and Deloitte as one of the fastest growing healthcare SaaS companies and the secure platform of choice for the nation’s top rated and largest healthcare organizations, is pleased to be the Diamond name sponsor for the 2017 Industry Collaboration Conference (ICE) in San Francisco, December 4-5, 2017. The conference focuses on up-to-the-minute health care industry developments and operational improvements that offer opportunities to health plans, physician organizations and industry administrators for efficiencies and standardization.

As the Diamond sponsor, MedHOK will be hosting two panel sessions focused on “How Prepared Are You to Succeed at Quality of Care (PQI)”. The panel comprises industry-leading health plan experts who will share lessons learned from the trenches. Panelists include

  • Scott Coffin, Chief Executive Officer, Alameda Alliance for Health
  • Mario Contreras, Quality Management Manager & Enterprise Compliance, Valley Health Plan
  • Larry Loo, MPH, Chief Operating Officer, Chinese Community Health Plan
  • Johanna Liu, PharmD, MBA, Director of Quality & Pharmacy, Santa Clara Family Health Plan
  • Mary Branagan, MS, RN, CPHIMS, Change Healthcare Consulting

The QOC panel discussions will take place Monday, December 4, 2017, at 1:45pm and 3:30pm Pacific Time.

“Quality of Care and the confidentiality required to effectively manage these sensitive issues is a significant compliance concern right now,” said Anil Kottoor, MedHOK chief executive officer. “Health plans cannot be caught off guard without the rigor, tools, and secure technology in place to manage QOC/PQI issues successfully. MedHOK’s industry leading QOC solution ensures that payers are compliant with all state and federal regulations so payers can be confident of success at audit.”

In addition to showcasing its QOC solution at the conference, MedHOK representatives will be available in the exhibit hall to talk about how its enterprise solution, including its advanced Population Health Management, Appeals & Grievances and Complaint Tracking Management (CTM) components, help payers succeed at value-based healthcare.

 

About MedHOK

MedHOK, the platform of choice for the nation’s top rated and largest healthcare organizations, enables healthcare payers to ensure regulatory compliance and succeed in the emerging value-based care model. Out-of- the-box compliant and proactively updated for Medicare, Medicaid, and Affordable Care Act regulations, MedHOK is a compliance powerhouse. Our SaaS-based software platform unifies pharmacy and medical care into one platform, creating a 360° view of the member, allowing payers to identify and target health risks, intelligently trigger workflow interventions, and improve quality of care across the care continuum.

Managing more than 50 million lives, MedHOK holds NCQA® certifications for HEDIS®, Pay for Performance and Disease Management, and has fully integrated Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) drug measures. Deloitte, Inc. Magazine and the Tampa Bay Business Journal have all recognized MedHOK for innovation, growth and vision.

Visit www.MedHOK.com or call (888) 9MEDHOK.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e045363-52ab-4665-95b9-34839a653c88

CONTACT: Suzanne Janczak
MedHOK, Inc.
8889633465
[email protected]
