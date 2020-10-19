Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Media Advisory: Armored Things’ Jaclyn Smith Part of Panel Discussion on Stadium Reopen Strategies

Media Advisory: Armored Things’ Jaclyn Smith Part of Panel Discussion on Stadium Reopen Strategies

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Joins executives from Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Cavaliers, LAFC, and University of Tennessee Knoxville to discuss COVID plans

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armored Things vice president Jaclyn Smith will participate in a panel discussion on stadium and campus reopen strategies with executives from NFL, NBA and MSL teams as well as an NCAA school. The webinar presentation, hosted by the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) will take place on Tuesday, October 21 at 1:00 pm ET.

Webinar Details:

Welcome Back Fans and Students: COVID Attack Plans

Are you ready to put fans in seats safely? Hear from stadium and venue operators on the front lines of COVID response and reopen teams about how they are executing on phased strategies and which investments make sense now. Join this informal and lively discussion to learn how leading professional sports teams and college campuses are rebuilding trust and reopening with confidence. You’ll leave with practical advice and best practices for welcoming visitors back to your venue.

Speakers:

  • Mike Conley – SVP, Chief Information Officer, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Christian Lau – Chief Technology Officer, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC)
  • Joel Reeves – Associate Vice Chancellor, Chief Information Officer, University of Tennessee
  • Andrew Shannon – Director of Emerging Technology, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United FC, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Jaclyn Smith – Vice President of Sales, Armored Things

Click here to register.

About Armored Things
Armored Things provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for crowd intelligence. By combining data from existing security and IT systems with predictive analytics, we provide facilities management teams with a real-time visual representation of people and flow within any campus or venue space. Easy-to-use dashboards equip clients to anticipate changes and inform decisions to improve service, operations, staffing and security. Since our founding in 2016, Armored Things has built a team of security and technology experts to deliver world-class solutions to stadiums, corporations, and campuses around the country. As a team, we’re pushing technology towards a safer future. For more information, visit https://www.armoredthings.com/.

CONTACT: Press Contact:
Tim Walsh - for Armored Things
[email protected]
617.512.1641

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.