Media Advisory: Canada’s leading diabetes organizations to provide an update on efforts to reverse changes to the Disability Tax Credit

WHY:

Hundreds of Canadians with type 1 diabetes have been denied the Disability Tax Credit since May and many are at risk of being told they will have to close their Registered Disability Savings Plans (RDSP) at a potential cost of tens of thousands of dollars to each person. The medication, supplies and medical devices needed to manage type 1 diabetes can cost Canadians up to $15,000 out of pocket annually and if recent changes to Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA’s) procedures for reviewing Disability Tax Credit applications are not reversed, many Canadians with type 1 diabetes will not have the resources required to manage their disease.