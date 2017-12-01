Media Advisory: Canada’s leading diabetes organizations to provide an update on efforts to reverse changes to the Disability Tax Credit

OTTAWA, Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|WHAT:
|Canada’s leading diabetes organizations to host a NEWS CONFERENCE to provide new information about their efforts to reverse changes in eligibility for the Disability Tax Credit.
|WHY:
|Hundreds of Canadians with type 1 diabetes have been denied the Disability Tax Credit since May and many are at risk of being told they will have to close their Registered Disability Savings Plans (RDSP) at a potential cost of tens of thousands of dollars to each person. The medication, supplies and medical devices needed to manage type 1 diabetes can cost Canadians up to $15,000 out of pocket annually and if recent changes to Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA’s) procedures for reviewing Disability Tax Credit applications are not reversed, many Canadians with type 1 diabetes will not have the resources required to manage their disease.
|WHO:
|Dave Prowten, President and CEO, JDRF Canada
Kimberley Hanson, Director, Federal Affairs, Diabetes Canada
[Kim Lacombe, Eastern Canada Director, JDRF Canada][Up to two individuals living with diabetes]
|WHEN:
|Monday, December 4, 2017, at 10:00am EST.
|WHERE:
|National Press Theatre, 150 Wellington St, Ottawa, ON
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
|JDRF Contact:
Chloé Roussel
National Bilingual Communications Specialist
[email protected]
T: 647.789.2459
M: 647.459.7833
|Diabetes Canada Contact:
Sherry Calder
Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
P: 902-453-3529
M: 902-210-1799
