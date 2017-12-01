Media Advisory: Canada’s leading diabetes organizations to provide an update on efforts to reverse changes to the Disability Tax Credit

Breaking News
OTTAWA, Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHAT:   Canada’s leading diabetes organizations to host a NEWS CONFERENCE to provide new information about their efforts to reverse changes in eligibility for the Disability Tax Credit.
   
WHY:  Hundreds of Canadians with type 1 diabetes have been denied the Disability Tax Credit since May and many are at risk of being told they will have to close their Registered Disability Savings Plans (RDSP) at a potential cost of tens of thousands of dollars to each person.  The medication, supplies and medical devices needed to manage type 1 diabetes can cost Canadians up to $15,000 out of pocket annually and if recent changes to Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA’s) procedures for reviewing Disability Tax Credit applications are not reversed, many Canadians with type 1 diabetes will not have the resources required to manage their disease.
   
WHO:   Dave Prowten, President and CEO, JDRF Canada
Kimberley Hanson, Director, Federal Affairs, Diabetes Canada
[Kim Lacombe, Eastern Canada Director, JDRF Canada][Up to two individuals living with diabetes]
   
WHEN:  Monday, December 4, 2017, at 10:00am EST.
   
WHERE:  National Press Theatre, 150 Wellington St, Ottawa, ON

 FOR MORE INFORMATION: 

JDRF Contact:
Chloé Roussel
National Bilingual Communications Specialist 
[email protected]
T: 647.789.2459
M: 647.459.7833		 Diabetes Canada Contact:
Sherry Calder
Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
P: 902-453-3529
M: 902-210-1799                                                                                                             
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
