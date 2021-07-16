Breaking News
MEDIA ADVISORY: Cuban-American Activists & Content Creators Los Pichy Boys in Washington, DC Ahead of Planned Peaceful Rally at White House on July 17th

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cuban American comedians, activists and content creators Los Pichy Boys are in Washington, DC as of Friday, July 16th ahead of the planned peaceful rally at the White House slated for Saturday, July 17 at 5 PM. The rally is a continuation of the marches taking place all over South Florida, US and international cities following the historic uprisings of the Cuban people throughout the island over the last week.

The cousins, Alex Gonzalez and Maikel Fernandez, have continued their pressure against the brutal Communist regime led by Cuban Dictator Miguel Diaz Caneles Bermudez by spearheading rallies in Miami in solidarity with Cubans on the island. Cubans across the island nation are actively taking to the streets in an unprecedented show of desperation demanding their freedom. Through their global social media audience of over one million+, the creators are calling for American intervention in the crisis that has unfolded in Cuba a mere 90 miles from the US border. Action is being demanded from the White House and the Biden administration directly.

For their part, the Cuban-American exile community in Miami has gathered by the thousands in support and calls for action. Cuban artists, politicians and influencers have joined the cause asking for intervention to help the Cuban people across the island.

