Media Advisory: Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta to Co-host Heirs’ Property Prevention and Resolution Funders’ Forum

ATLANTA, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Who: Arthur Fleming, Senior Vice President and Director of Community Investment Services, Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta
   
What: Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta), Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, and Asset Funders Network to host a unique one-day event designed to prevent and solve the challenge of heirs’ property. The purpose of the Funders’ Forum is to match resources with entities that are positioned to deliver those resources to families and communities dealing with heirs’ property. The proposals are expected to fall into one of five categories: financial literacy, pro-bono legal services, local government innovation, affordable housing solutions, or academic research. Nonprofit organizations and other entities will pitch pilot initiatives intended to address a particular issue or issues associated with heirs’ property. Potential funders will have the opportunity to ask questions and further explore proposed initiatives. The Funders’ Forum is open to registered funders who can attend virtually or in person.
   
When:  Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (ET)
   
Where: Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, 191 Peachtree Street #1000, Atlanta, GA 30303
   

Media Contacts:
Peter E. Garuccio, FHLBank Atlanta
404.888.8143, pgaruccio@fhlbatl.com

