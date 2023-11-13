Fortinet delegation will contribute alongside the world’s foremost cybersecurity leaders and experts in efforts to make cyberspace safer and more resilient

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO, Fortinet

“In our ever-changing, technology-driven world, global cybersecurity leaders must foster collaboration across all sectors, including government, business, civil society, and academia. Public-private partnership in particular is essential to developing the holistic, comprehensive strategies that are necessary to adequately address cyber risks and ensure our collective cyber resilience. We look forward to continuing our efforts with the World Economic Forum and facilitating dialogue with global experts across business sectors, governments, and international organizations to action collective ideas into impactful cybersecurity change.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced that Fortinet will again share expertise and insights at the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity in Geneva, Switzerland, November 13–15. This marks the 4th year Fortinet will participate in the annual event, which brings together the world’s foremost cybersecurity leaders and experts.

Fortinet at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity

Fortinet’s mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere. The company’s role as a founding member of the World Economic Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity and contributions to the Cybercrime Atlas, a joint initiative launched by the organization’s Partnership Against Cybercrime project, are examples of the many ways the company shows up as a member of a larger cybersecurity ecosystem.

Continuing these important discussions, Fortinet will contribute its expertise to sessions at the upcoming Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity, including:

Title : Cyber Resilient Ecosystems: The Missing Link

: Contributor: Derek Manky, Chief Security Strategist and Global Vice President Threat Intelligence, Fortinet

Derek Manky, Chief Security Strategist and Global Vice President Threat Intelligence, Fortinet When : Wednesday, Nov. 15

: Wednesday, Nov. 15 Overview: In an increasingly technological and interconnected business landscape, cyberattacks can spread contagiously across organizations and their supply chains, with cascading effects on the public sector and society. Collaboration among stakeholders is therefore crucial to ensure a holistic approach to addressing global, systemic cyber risks. How can cyber and business leaders put in place strong foundations to ensure their entire organizational ecosystem is cyber resilient?

More about the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity

Prevailing geopolitical uncertainty, a looming economic crisis and rapid advances in transformative technologies such as generative AI have significantly impacted cybersecurity. This is evidenced in the World Economic Forum report, Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023, in which most cyber and business leaders think it is “moderately likely” or “very likely” that global geopolitical instability will lead to a far-reaching, catastrophic cyber event in the next two years.

To effectively prepare for and address cyber risks within the multiple transitions the world is going through, organizations need to develop strategies focused on systemic approaches to securing cyberspace. More than ever, sustained multistakeholder collaboration among organizations and society at large is required to ensure our shared resilience. Cyber leaders and executives at the highest levels also need to co-develop strategic foresight to steer effective decision-making to stay ahead of cyberthreats on the horizon. Against this backdrop, the meeting will feature interactive discussions, workshops, and hubs to foster debate, enable insight-sharing, and spur action.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products.

