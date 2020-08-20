Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Media Advisory: Glenroy Inc. Donates Teaching Equipment to Local School

Media Advisory: Glenroy Inc. Donates Teaching Equipment to Local School

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

2nd Grade Classroom (Before)

St. Paul's Lutheran School 2nd grade classroom before whiteboard installation

St. Paul’s Lutheran School 2nd grade classroom before whiteboard installation

2nd Grade Classroom (After)

St. Paul's Lutheran School 2nd grade classroom after whiteboard installation

St. Paul’s Lutheran School 2nd grade classroom after whiteboard installation

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glenroy™ Inc., a Menomonee Falls-based flexible packaging manufacturer, announced today that it has donated whiteboards and office furniture to St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. The donation from Glenroy helped transform the K4-8 school by providing an updated teaching and learning environment.

The large donation comes after the closure of EverWhite, a manufacturer of custom graphic and standard dry erase whiteboards, owned by Glenroy. The company’s donation of whiteboards to St. Paul’s includes traditional boards, and mobile boards on wheels, that were on display in EverWhite’s offices. In addition, EverWhite manufactured custom combination boards with cork and dry erase whiteboard to fit each classroom. These custom whiteboards deliver a modern and convenient tool to aid the St. Paul’s teachers and students in their everyday learning activities.

“It’s a privilege for Glenroy and our ownership to give back to the community by donating needed items to a great school in the area,” says Tom Danneker, Glenroy President & CEO. “As a 3rd generation family-owned company, our business is rooted in serving others, and we’re grateful for this opportunity to help out St. Paul’s.”

St. Paul’s Lutheran School is a fully accredited private Christian school located in downtown Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Since 1877, St. Paul’s Lutheran School has been educating the future leaders in the Oconomowoc and surrounding Lake Country area. The school continuously strives to deliver the highest quality Christian education for local students and their families.

According to Jill George, St. Paul’s Lutheran School Principal, “St. Paul’s Lutheran School is honored to receive such a generous donation to help us further our mission of educating future Christian leaders. This gift will provide our teachers another option as they address the individual learning styles in each classroom, thus enriching each student’s learning experience.”

About Glenroy Inc.

Since 1965, Glenroy Inc. has been a trusted converter and printer of sustainable flexible packaging. A privately-held company headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, Glenroy manufactures sustainable flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food and beverage, household and personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food and treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial. Glenroy is also the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch. For more information on Glenroy’s sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82e9bbff-8ad2-4130-a27e-0798ccf90abd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/993d5a31-7c1d-4970-88b0-07ff502806f3

CONTACT: Editorial Contact

Ken Brunnbauer
800-824-1482 
[email protected]
www.glenroy.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.