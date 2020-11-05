Media Advisory: Glenroy Inc. Named a Best and Brightest Company

Breaking News
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Glenroy® Inc., a converter and printer of sustainable flexible packaging for over 55 years, has recently been named one of the nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to work for. Out of 1,700 company nominations, only 183 companies were named a Best and Brightest company.

Each nominated company went through a rigorous evaluation process which included answering questions related to employee engagement, learning and development, compensation, benefits, recruitment, employee recognition, diversity and inclusion, shared vision, community involvement and more. In addition, employees were asked to complete a survey about their experiences working at the company. Only the companies which excelled in the majority of the categories were given the honor to be named a Best and Brightest Company.

“We are honored to be named one of the Best and Brightest Companies in 2020,” said Teri Green, Director of Human Resources & Organizational Development at Glenroy. “This designation demonstrates the quality of our employees and their focus on continuous improvement.”

The Best and Brightest Companies Program is put on annually by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). NABR provides benchmarking for nominated companies that are leaders in Human Resource best practices and employment standards.

“Through the first half of 2020, the Best and Brightest Companies have demonstrated leadership and forward thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through COVID-19. As the conversation and focus has shifted, our Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions regarding Race. It is in these unique times, the Best and Brightest Companies excel and share their knowledge with others” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

Employees at Glenroy celebrated this milestone through a virtual town hall event where all employees were surprised by leadership with individually wrapped gift boxes filled with a variety of items including gift cards, hand sanitizer, and hand written thank you notes from senior leadership commemorating their efforts for making Glenroy a Best and Brightest company.

About Glenroy Inc.
Glenroy, Inc. is the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch. An eco-friendly, award winning inverted pouch. Headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, WI since 1965, Glenroy manufactures sustainable flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food and beverage, household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food and treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial. For more information on Glenroy’s sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

