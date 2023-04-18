A total of 323 entries were submitted for the 2023 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition which was held in Amelia Island, Florida. Glenroy entered several packages into the competition and received awards in the following categories: RESCUE! Outdoor Disposable Fly Trap Pouch, Highest Achievement Award, Gold Award – Packaging Excellence, Gold Award – Technical Innovation, Silver Award – Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging. EcoVue Single Dose Ultrasound Gel Packet, Silver Award – Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging. Walex Commando Black Holding Tank Cleaner Store Drop-off Recyclable Pouch, Silver Award – Sustainability

Glenroy’s third and fourth-generation family owners accepted the Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards. Glenroy, a leading converter and printer of sustainable flexible packaging, has received six (6) awards from the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) including the Highest Achievement Award and two Gold Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards for the Rescue! Outdoor Disposable Fly Trap pouch.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glenroy® Inc., a leading converter and printer of sustainable flexible packaging, has received six (6) awards from the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) including the Highest Achievement Award and two Gold Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards for the Rescue! Outdoor Disposable Fly Trap pouch. The Highest Achievement Award is evaluated by the judges as possessing overall packaging excellence, significant attributes in all award categories, and contributing most to the advancement of the industry.

RESCUE! Outdoor Disposable Fly Trap

Highest Achievement Award

Gold Award – Packaging Excellence

Gold Award – Technical Innovation

Silver Award – Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging

“Our RESCUE! fly trap presents interesting challenges in the packaging business,” commented Alyssa Ando, marketing manager at Sterling International, Inc. “Most packaging is simply the product container, but our flexible packaging is also the live product itself. For us, the flexible pack must function as the container that activates the bait and collects the flies – a unique proposition for a flexible packaging manufacturer. Glenroy is always up to the task, a valuable partner for our business, and we enjoy working with them.”

A total of 323 entries were submitted for the 2023 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition which was held in Amelia Island, Florida. Glenroy entered several packages into the competition and received additional awards in the following categories:

EcoVue Single Dose Ultrasound Gel Packet

Silver Award – Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging

Walex Commando Black Holding Tank Cleaner Store Drop-off Recyclable Pouch

Walex Commando Black Holding Tank Cleaner Store Drop-off Recyclable Pouch Silver Award – Sustainability

“We are honored to have received multiple Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards, including the Highest Achievement Award, from the FPA,” said Evan Arnold, VP of Business Development at Glenroy. “This is a testimony to our customer-focused attitude and drive to deliver high-quality sustainable flexible packaging solutions to serve the next generation.”

About Glenroy Inc.

Glenroy, Inc. is an authority in sustainable flexible packaging, and the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP, an award winning, recyclable inverted tube. Headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, WI since 1965, Glenroy delivers sustainable flexible packaging solutions for a variety of end uses, including food & beverage, household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food & treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial. For more information about Glenroy’s sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

Editorial Contact

Ken Brunnbauer

800-824-1482

ken.brunnbauer@glenroy.com

www.glenroy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbe51db2-011c-4d7b-b266-edd7138484e5

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a87a2a5-1739-44f8-9194-2f546e3d73f8