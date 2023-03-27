Network’s annual three-day International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum will convene key federal, state, local, and industry leaders to address critical industry needs and opportunities

Baltimore, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The tenth annual International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum (IPF), hosted by the Business Network for Offshore Wind, will kick off this Tuesday, March 28 in Baltimore, Maryland. The three-day event is the largest offshore wind energy conference in the Americas, bringing together global industry leaders, government officials, and companies working to build U.S. offshore wind infrastructure and its supply chain. This year’s IPF will feature plenary presentations from Maryland Governor Wes Moore, White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi, and Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) Director Kevin Sligh, who will address nearly 4,000 attendees representing the breadth of the global offshore wind supply chain. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will deliver remarks during a special session on March 29.

In a series of firsts, this year’s IPF will feature a Global Insights Stage where attendees will hear from delegations representing over a dozen countries, a Foundation 2 Blade: Floating training, seven Regional Update Breakfasts, Central Atlantic Supplier Day, and the Women in Wind Energy Luncheon featuring Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) Director Elizabeth Klein. Over the three-day conference, IPF will offer attendees 13 workshop tracks covering a variety of offshore wind topics including floating offshore wind, grid and transmission, impacts of the IRA on offshore wind, workforce development, and more. The conference will also feature the 2023 U.S. Offshore Wind Workforce Summit, aimed to foster partnership, collaboration, and new programs to address offshore wind industry workforce needs.

The annual IPF conference comes amid an offshore wind market rapidly pushing toward commercialization-at-scale. The 2023 event will tackle a range of issues including inflation, supply chain development, regulation, and increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workforce. Additional speakers include industry leaders like U.S. Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski, GE Renewable Energy Offshore Wind CEO Jan Kjaersgaard, NYSERDA President & CEO Doreen Harris, Ørsted Offshore North America CEO David Hardy, Special Assistant to the President of North America’s Building Trades Unions Melissa Wells, and more.

IPF Highlights: March 28-30

Presented by the Business Network for Offshore Wind

Baltimore Convention Center

1 West Pratt Street

Baltimore, MD 08401

March 28

Central Atlantic Supplier Day

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This critical supply chain event connects companies from Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina, and New Jersey with offshore wind developers, OEMs, and Tier 1 suppliers to learn about business opportunities related to offshore wind projects in the Central Atlantic region and beyond.

U.S. Offshore Wind Workforce Summit

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sponsored by Total Energies

This summit will foster partnership, collaboration, and new programs to address offshore wind industry workforce needs, including an overview and discussion of the U.S. Offshore Wind Workforce Assessment, published by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Featuring a keynote address from Attentive Energy Managing Director Damian Bednarz.

March 29

Opening Plenary (8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.)

10 Years in the Making: From Legislation to Commercialization

Maryland Energy Administration Director Paul Pinsky and Business Network for Offshore Wind Chairman of the Board Jay Borkland

Think Big: Envisioning the 110 GW Market to Encourage Macro-Breakthroughs

President and CEO of the Business Network for Offshore Wind Liz Burdock

Welcome to Maryland

Maryland Governor Wes Moore

Keep Competitive Pricing While Unlocking the Supply Chain, Toss Business as Usual, Change the World

Avangrid Renewables President & CEO Bill White

Cutting Through the Head Winds: Building a Domestic Supply Chain During Inflationary Times

U.S. Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski, Burns & McDonnell Offshore Wind Director Tony Appleton, NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen Harris, Aker Solutions Executive Vice President for Renewables Stephen Bull, and U.S. Department of Energy Deputy Secretary David Turk, moderated by Bloomberg Reporter Josh Saul

Remarks from White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi

Hot Market Drivers: How the IRA Creates New Demand for Offshore Wind

Ørsted Americas CEO David Hardy, Rise & Light Power CEO Clint Plummer, Shell Vice President Offshore Wind Power Americas Amanda Dasch, GE Renewable Energy Offshore Wind CEO Jan Kjaersgaard, and RWE President & CEO Sam Eaton, moderated by CNN Reporter Ella Nilsen

Remarks from Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement Director Kevin Sligh

Steel in the Water: An Offshore Wind Regulatory Update

President and CEO of the Business Network for Offshore Wind Liz Burdock, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement Deputy Director Paul Huang, and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Deputy Director Walter Cruickshank

What’s New & Spinning: Offshore Wind Project Updates

12:45 p.m. – 4:40 p.m.

What’s New & Spinning will present the world’s leading offshore wind developers as they share an overview of their current projects and what’s coming down the pipeline. Presenters include Aker Solutions, Ørsted, Equinor, Vineyard Wind, U.S. Wind, Dominion Energy, RWE, National Grid, Total Energies, and Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind

WindTV Studio Interviews

1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

WindTV will feature interviews with industry influencers including Burns & McDonnel Offshore Wind Director Tony Appleton, Maryland Energy Administration Director Paul Pinsky, NYSERDA Vice President for Large-Scale Renewables Georges Sassine, Atlantic Shores Development Director Jennifer Daniels, and more, to get their take on the current and future state of the offshore wind industry. It will also feature breaking industry news from the Exhibit Hall floor.

A Special Session with Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland

3:45 p.m. – 4:05 p.m.

March 30

Regional Update Breakfasts

7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

New at IPF this year, the Business Network will host seven regional update breakfast workshops that will provide attendees with the most up-to-date information impacting the offshore wind industry in each region of the United States, including the Gulf of Maine, New England, Great Lakes, Gulf of Mexico, North Carolina, New York and New Jersey, and California/West Coast.

WindTV Studio Interviews

8:30am – 11:30 p.m.

The WindTV Studio brings industry and government leaders directly to you. Senior staff at the Business Network for Offshore Wind will interview industry influencers to get their take on the current and future state of the offshore wind industry.

Women in Wind Energy Luncheon

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

sponsored by BP

Featuring President and CEO of the Business Network for Offshore Wind Liz Burdock, BOEM Director Liz Klein, Spinergie Senior Business Development Manager Jessica Bertsch, Foley and Hoag Senior Policy Director, Energy and Climate Amanda Lefton, Boskalis Director of Business Development Jamie Lescinski, Invenergy Vice President of Public Affairs Kelly Speakes-Backman, and BP CFO, Low Carbon Erin Eisenberg.

Host sponsors for 2023 IPF are Aker Solutions, Ørsted, the State of Maryland, and U.S. Wind. This year’s event is on track to welcome nearly 4,000 industry professionals representing nearly 1,300 companies, all focused on sharing valuable insights on how to move the emerging U.S. wind industry forward. Attendees will have access to almost 400 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall, multiple networking opportunities to connect with fellow participants including WindMatch™ one-on-one appointments, and more than 250 experts speaking on the latest developments, projects, and products moving the offshore wind industry and its supply chain forward.

