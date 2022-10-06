MEDIA ADVISORY & INVITATION: Codashop Fan Art Fest exclusive media and creator preview October 7 at Hudson Mercantile, featuring art from Genshin Impact, the blockbuster open-world action RPG

Codashop Fan Art Fest exclusive media and creator preview October 7 at Hudson Mercantile, featuring art from Genshin Impact, the blockbuster open-world action RPG Coda Payments (“Coda”) is inviting New York media and creators to an exclusive preview of the first-ever Codashop Fan Art Fest gallery experience on Friday, October 7, just minutes from the Javits Center.

New York, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With New York City welcoming some of the biggest artists, talents and fans in pop culture over the coming days, Coda Payments (“Coda”) is inviting New York media and content creators to attend an exclusive preview of the first-ever Codashop Fan Art Fest gallery experience on Friday, October 7, just minutes from the Javits Center.

What: Exclusive media and creator preview for Codashop Fan Art Fest, a nationwide contest running from October 8-20, 2022, giving Genshin Impact fans a chance to submit original art and cosplay for a chance to win a US$5,000 cash prize.

Food and refreshments to be provided (must be 21+).

Where: Hudson Mercantile, 500 W 36th Street, New York City, 10036

When: Exclusive media and creator preview Friday, October 7, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET

Public event Saturday, October 8, from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET

Visuals & Interview Opportunities for Exclusive Preview:

Specially curated Genshin Impact fan art

fan art Panel on the power of online communities featuring celebrated cosplayer Zekia (@aru.rinh) and a leading Genshin Impact voice actor

voice actor Interview opportunities with Coda Payments spokesperson

To RSVP, please contact Katelin Onishi, North Strategic Public Relations – katelin.onishi@northstrategic.com

Attachment

Codashop Fan Art Fest exclusive media and creator preview October 7 at Hudson Mercantile, featuring art from Genshin Impact, the blockbuster open-world action RPG

CONTACT: Katelin Onishi North Strategic Public Relations 613-883-4684 katelin.onishi@northstrategic.com