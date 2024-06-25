The Vision Council’s Annual Celebration Highlights Awareness Around UV Safety and Spotlights Sports Eyewear

National Sunglasses Day Join The Vision Council in celebrating National Sunglasses Day on Thursday, June 27

Alexandria, Va., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — What: National Sunglasses Day, a commemorative date held annually, celebrating the importance of wearing sunglasses to protect the eyes from the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays.

When: Thursday, June 27.

Who: The Vision Council, the leading advocate for the optical industry.

How: The Vision Council’s “Gear Up, Shades On” campaign encourages people to protect their eyes from harmful UV radiation and stay safe while participating in their favorite sports or outdoor activities. Everyone can participate in National Sunglasses Day on Thursday, June 27 by sharing a photo of themselves wearing sunglasses on social media and including the hashtag #NationalSunglassesDay .

Why: It’s always important to protect your vision from UV rays, which can have damaging long and short-term impacts on vision and quality of life. It is just as critical to protect one’s eyes during sports or physical activities. According to The National Institute of Health’s National Eye Institute, 30,000 sports-related eye injuries in the United States each year require a trip to the emergency room—that is the equivalent of one serious eye injury every 13 minutes. Almost 90 percent of eye injuries are preventable with proper eye protection.

The right eyewear can significantly enhance performance in sports and activities by optimizing vision clarity, depth perception, and contrast sensitivity, and they can provide necessary protection from impact, weather, or debris. A variety of features unique to sports sunglasses and eyewear can help people take their game to the next level, all while ensuring they look and feel their best.

“By celebrating National Sunglasses Day, we can work together to amplify the message of eye health and safety for everyone who loves spending time outdoors,” said Ashley Mills, CEO of The Vision Council. “Our collective impact can ensure that more people are aware of the importance and benefits of UV protective eyewear, enabling them to enjoy outdoor activities with enhanced safety and comfort all year round. With support from the optical industry, eyecare providers, and sunglasses lovers everywhere, we hope to continue spreading awareness and providing access to quality sunglasses, making a meaningful difference in how people experience and enjoy the world around them.”

