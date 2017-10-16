MEDIA ADVISORY: NATIONAL MINORITY SUPPLIER DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL HOLDS ANNUAL CONFERENCE AND BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY EXCHANGE IN DETROIT

Detroit, Michigan, Oct. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHAT: The annual event is the nation’s premier forum on minority supplier development, and the corporate companies chairing the Conference are Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford, General Motors and Toyota. The theme of this year’s NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange is “Minority Supplier Development: Fueling Economic Growth.” For four days, more than 6,000 corporate CEOs, procurement executives and supplier diversity professionals from top multinational companies – as well as leading Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business owners and international organizations – will convene to re-energize their collective efforts to develop and advocate for more vigorous participation by minority-owned firms in global corporate supply chains.

WHERE: Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan.

WHEN: October 22-25, 2017

WHY: The economic impact generated by the Conference itself is considerable: $7.5 million total, including an estimate of more than $1 million in state and local taxes and 1,400+ jobs supported. A survey of last year’s Conference attendees show that 73 percent of the more than 6,000 attendees spent more than $1,000 each in the Conference city.

HOW: Opportunities on Saturday, Oct. 21 include certification preparations, an International Day, committee meetings for Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs), which offer strategic advice on customer relations, business management, and establishing collaborative relationships with other companies. On Monday, Oct. 23, there is a one-day Business Opportunity Exchange with more than 700 exhibit booths and opportunities for establishing business-to-business ties. Networking scenarios abound with 30 workshops and plenary sessions, as well as NMSDC Matchmakers on Tuesday and Wednesday for corporate members and certified MBEs. The Conference concludes on October 25, with a black-tie Awards Banquet and Reception honoring: NMSDC Corporation of the Year, Corporate Innovation, Corporate Excellence in Access to Capital, and Supplier of the Year, and Regional Council of the Year.

