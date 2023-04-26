SSN 798 Christening HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division will christen Virginia-class submarine Massachusetts (SSN 798) on Saturday, May 6, 2023

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

What: HII’s (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division will christen Virginia-class submarine Massachusetts (SSN 798) on Saturday, May 6. This event is NOT open to the public but will be livestreamed at www.HII.com/SSN798. Media members are also invited to visit the ceremony site Friday, May 5, in advance of the ceremony. Who: The media preview day on Friday, May 5, will provide an opportunity to speak with NNS and Navy leadership, as well as Massachusetts shipbuilders and the submarine’s sponsor, Sheryl Sandberg, regarding their participation in the event. When: Media preview day

Friday, May 5

10:30 a.m.

Media check-in: 10:15 a.m. Christening ceremony

Saturday, May 6

11 a.m.

Media check-in: 10 a.m. Where: Media will park at VASCIC (2401 West Ave., Newport News, Virginia, 23607) both days and be escorted and transported by bus to and from the event site. See directions below. RSVP: Confirmation of media attendance is required. Please RSVP by noon on Wednesday, May 3. You must present a photo ID and be a U.S. citizen to be admitted to the events. Please RSVP to: Todd Corillo

Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com

(757) 688-3220 Please note that because this is an industrial setting, long pants and flat, sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. Details: Massachusetts is the 25th Virginia-class submarine. Virginia-class submarines are the most advanced attack submarines in the world. The advanced capabilities of these ships increase firepower, maneuverability and stealth. NNS is one of only two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy. A webcast of the Saturday ceremony will be provided at www.HII.com/SSN798. A live, multi-camera satellite broadcast of the event will also be provided. Satellite information: Satellite: GALAXY 19 (97 degrees west)

Transponder: Ku Digital 15 – Ch. C (9 Mhz)

Downlink Frequency: 11995

Downlink Polarity: Vertical

FEC: 2/3

Symbol Rate: 7.5

DVBS2, 8PSK TRANSMISSION, 4:2:0, 1080i

Window time: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Eastern Saturday Directions to media parking: From West Avenue, turn into the VASCIC complex at the sign.

For media preview day on May 5, follow this road past the main entrance doors of VASCIC (on your right) and into the parking garage. Upon entering the parking garage, marked spaces will be reserved for media on the left.

For ceremony day on May 6, please park in the exterior visitor spaces on both sides immediately in front of the VASCIC building.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/914fab8c-debe-465e-90cb-2de15d7b8bf3