Breaking News
Home / Top News / MEDIA ADVISORY—Newport News Shipbuilding to Host Christening and Media Day Events for Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

MEDIA ADVISORY—Newport News Shipbuilding to Host Christening and Media Day Events for Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

What:    Caroline Kennedy, President John F. Kennedy’s daughter and sponsor of his namesake ship, will smash a bottle of American sparkling wine across the ship’s hull on Saturday, Dec. 7, to christen the aircraft carrier. Media are invited to attend the ceremony, as well as a media day event, on Friday, Dec. 6. Media day will provide an opportunity to interview Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin, Kennedy shipbuilders and sailors.
     
    The christening ceremony is not open to the public. Invited guests include shipbuilders and their families; Kennedy sailors and their families; the Kennedy family and invited guests; and Navy and government representatives. Retired U.S. Marine Corps Major General and former NASA Administrator Charles Frank Bolden Jr., will serve as the principal speaker. HII will provide a live, multi-camera satellite broadcast of the christening ceremony in its entirety. Coordinates are below.
     
When:    Media Day
    Friday, Dec. 6
    10 a.m. EST
    Media check-in: 9:15 a.m. EST
     
    Christening Ceremony
    Saturday, Dec. 7
    11 a.m. EST
    Media check-in: 9 a.m.
     
Where:    Media will park at the Warwick Boulevard Satellite Lot at 7505 Warwick Blvd., Newport News and be escorted and transported by bus to and from the site for both events. See directions below. The bus will depart at 9:40 a.m. on Friday and 8:40 a.m. on Saturday. All equipment must be on the bus upon departure; media will not have access to their vehicles once they have entered the shipyard.
     
RSVP:     Confirmation of attendance is required. Media must RSVP online at https://hii.checkboxonline.com/John-F-Kennedy-Media-RSVP by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. A government issued photo ID and valid media credentials are required to be admitted. For more information, contact Duane Bourne at (757) 380-3581 or [email protected]

A webcast of the event will be provided at www.kennedychristening.com. A livestream of the event will also be available on the Huntington Ingalls Industries Facebook page. A live, multi-camera satellite broadcast of the event also will be provided. 

Satellite information is as follows:

  • Satellite:  GALAXY 17 K10 Slot “A”                     
  • Freqs:  U/L: 14186.500  (H)   D/L: 11886.500 (H)
  • Format: 1080i, 59.94 fps  
  • Compression:  MPEG4   
  • Symbol Rate:  7.0           
  • FEC Rate:  3/4 
  • Chroma:  4:2:0     
  • Modulation:   8PSK DVBS2       
  • Pilots:  ON             
  • Roll Off:  25%   

Window time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. EST Saturday, Dec. 7.

Directions to Media Parking at 7505 Warwick Blvd.:
From I-64 (either westbound or eastbound)
Take Exit #264 to Interstate I-664 toward Downtown Newport News/Suffolk
Take Exit #5 (35th Street) to Warwick Blvd.
Travel approximately 3 miles on Warwick Blvd.
Make left turn onto 75th Street
Follow signs to media parking

Please note that this is an industrial setting. Long pants, shirts with sleeve covering shoulders and flat, sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required attire.

Join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #CVN79.

All details are subject to change. Please check www.kennedychristening.com for updates.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

  • HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com
  • HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries
  • HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.