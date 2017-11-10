Media Advisory: PIPSC President Debi Daviau to Issue Statement on Phoenix, the Federal Government’s Troubled Pay System

OTTAWA, Nov. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Tuesday, November 14, Debi Daviau, President of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) will hold a press conference on Parliament Hill about the troubled Phoenix pay system and outline a key demand of the government.

Since the new payroll system was rolled out in February 2016, more than half of federal public servants have experienced ongoing pay problems, including being underpaid, overpaid or not paid at all. The Liberal government pledged to fix the problem for good by the end of October 2016, but has long since missed that self-imposed deadline.

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 Time: 11:00 a.m. Place: National Press Theatre, 150 Wellington St, Ottawa

Speakers:

Debi Daviau, President, PIPSC

Stéphane Aubry, Vice-President, PIPSC

PIPSC represents some 55,000 public-sector scientists and other professionals across the country, most of them employed by the federal government.

