Washington, DC, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oct. 28, 2022 – PredictIt is the only prediction market legally offering election-related contracts in the United States. In view of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commitment to complete their review of the KalshiEx request to offer a political market by today, Oct. 28, PredictIt service provider Aristotle will release a statement shortly after the CFTC announces its decision on the KalshiEx filing.

Aristotle, and its CEO John Phillips, have publicly supported the KalshiEx request during the comment period.

