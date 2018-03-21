MEDIA ADVISORY: Provincial Budget 2018

CALGARY, Alberta, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minister of Finance Joseph Ceci will table Budget 2018 on March 22nd, 2018 in Edmonton. Nick Falvo, Director, Research & Data at Calgary Homeless Foundation (CHF) has been invited to participate in the budget lockup and will be available for comment. Director Falvo will provide additional insight on the impact Budget 2018 will have on homelessness and affordable housing in Calgary and how it may affect, and benefit, our city’s most vulnerable people.

Nick Falvo will be available for interviews prior to lock-up beginning at 1pm and again, post lock-up, after 3:15 pm.

WHO: Nick Falvo, Director, Research and Data, CHF WHAT: Provincial Government tables Budget 2018 WHEN: Thursday, March 22nd, 2018 at approximately 1pm MT & 3:15pm MT

