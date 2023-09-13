Rail Safety Week logo Rail Safety Week logo

Washington, D.C., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Operation Lifesaver Inc. (OLI) , the national nonprofit rail safety education organization, and its safety partners Operation Lifesaver Canada and the Mexican Association of Railroads (AMF) are leading this year’s observance of Rail Safety Week across North America, September 18-24. In the U.S., each day of Rail Safety Week will emphasize a different theme. This observance will feature in-person events led by state Operation Lifesaver programs as well as virtual activities and social media efforts sharing lifesaving rail safety messages. OLI will release several new assets designed for specific audiences during the week.

WHAT: Rail Safety Week throughout North America

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 18 – Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023



WHY: Federal Railroad Administration statistics show that every 3 hours in the United States , a person or vehicle is hit by a train; approximately 2,100 North Americans are injured or killed each year in these preventable incidents. In the U.S., trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths. Rail Safety Week is observed in the U.S., Canada and Mexico each September.

DAILY THEMES:

Monday, September 18 kicks off the week with the overarching theme of #STOPTrackTragedies and a focus on Media Outreach and Rail Safety Week Proclamations in states and localities. OLI will release two new #STOPTrackTragedies video public service announcements (PSAs).

kicks off the week with the overarching theme of #STOPTrackTragedies and a focus on in states and localities. OLI will release two new #STOPTrackTragedies video public service announcements (PSAs). Tuesday, September 19 focuses on the annual observance of Operation Clear Track in the U.S. and Canada emphasizing the importance of obeying crossing safety and anti-trespass laws. Law enforcement partners will conduct awareness exercises, Officer on the Train activities and other in-person positive enforcement events as well as join first responders sharing RSW messages through social media, email messaging and website posts.

focuses on the annual observance of emphasizing the importance of obeying crossing safety and anti-trespass laws. Law enforcement partners will conduct awareness exercises, Officer on the Train activities and other in-person positive enforcement events as well as join first responders sharing RSW messages through social media, email messaging and website posts. Wednesday, September 20 highlights Crossing Safety , with outreach to the general public including new and mature drivers, shift workers, school bus drivers and farmers as well as outdoor enthusiasts, highlighting the importance of the Blue and White Emergency Notification System (ENS) signs at crossings.

highlights with outreach to the general public including new and mature drivers, shift workers, school bus drivers and farmers as well as outdoor enthusiasts, highlighting the importance of the Blue and White Emergency Notification System (ENS) signs at crossings. Thursday, September 21, Transit Safety Thursday and Professional Driver Safety, showcases how to stay safe as a rail commuter or transit rider as well as safe choices around railroad tracks and trains for professional drivers. Transit riders will be encouraged to take and share OLI’s new transit safety pledge. Engaging new transit safety educational materials for Pre-K through age 12 children will be released, including an animated PSA, coloring book and activity book.

showcases how to stay safe as a rail commuter or transit rider as well as safe choices around railroad tracks and trains for professional drivers. Transit riders will be encouraged to take and share OLI’s new transit safety pledge. Engaging new transit safety educational materials for Pre-K through age 12 children will be released, including an animated PSA, coloring book and activity book. Friday, September 22 focuses on Volunteering along with Wearing Red or “Red Out” for Rail Safety by encouraging partner safety organizations, schools, railroad employees and the general public to wear red and share photos on social media.

focuses on along with by encouraging partner safety organizations, schools, railroad employees and the general public to wear red and share photos on social media. Saturday, September 23 highlights Trespass Prevention , educating pedestrians, cyclists, joggers, college students, people experiencing homelessness and outdoor enthusiasts about the dangers posed by being on or near the tracks.

highlights educating pedestrians, cyclists, joggers, college students, people experiencing homelessness and outdoor enthusiasts about the dangers posed by being on or near the tracks. Sunday, September 24 promotes No Photo, Video or Selfie is Work the Risk, to warn professional and amateur photographers as well as social media influencers against putting themselves or others in danger by illegally taking photos, videos, or filming near tracks and trains.

You can help #STOPTrackTragedies by knowing the facts, making good decisions, taking the Rail Safety Pledge and sharing rail safety messages.

MORE INFO: Visit Operation Lifesaver’s website for safety tips and statistics, oli.org and visit the Rail Safety Week landing page .

CONTACT: Jennifer DeAngelis, Operation Lifesaver, Inc., news@oli.org , 202-815-4340

###

About Operation Lifesaver



Operation Lifesaver is a nonprofit public safety education and awareness organization dedicated to stopping track tragedies. For more than 50 years, Operation Lifesaver programs have saved lives via public awareness campaigns and a network of trained volunteers across the U.S. who give free presentations encouraging safe behavior near railroad tracks and trains. The Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) national office supports the efforts of state programs in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Explore OLI’s virtual library of rail safety materials on the oli.org website. Learn more about OLI, the annual observance of Rail Safety Week, how to request a free presentation and become a volunteer. Follow OLI on social media via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube.

About Operation Lifesaver Canada

Operation Lifesaver Canada is a national public rail-safety program sponsored by Transport Canada, the Railway Association of Canada and its members, including CN, CPKC, VIA Rail, Metrolinx, exo, West Coast Express and Genesee & Wyoming, among others. OL works in partnership with railways, law enforcement agencies, governments, and other safety focused organizations to promote rail safety. Through its national network of Rail Safety Ambassadors, partnerships with safety councils, police, the trucking industry and community groups, and innovative tools such as its virtual reality Look. Listen. Live. campaign, Operation Lifesaver Canada works to save lives by educating Canadians about the hazards of rail crossings and trespassing on railway property. Canadians can keep up to date on the latest rail safety news by visiting operationlifesaver.ca .

About the Mexican Association of Railroads (AMF)

The Asociación Mexicana de Ferrocarriles, AC (AMF) was established in 2004 to represent the country’s private railway companies and promote their activity. In 2008 passenger rail companies joined the AMF. Learn more at https://amf.org.mx/ and follow AMF on Twitter.

Attachment

Rail Safety Week logo

CONTACT: Jennifer DeAngelis Operation Lifesaver 202-815-4340 jdeangelis@oli.org