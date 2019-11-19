Media Advisory: SMART Modular to Highlight Benefits of Persistent Memory use in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems at SC19

Developers need to consider bandwidth and latency when incorporating memory into systems designed for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications

SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. , (NASDAQ: SGH), and a leader in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions including memory modules, Flash memory cards and other solid state storage products.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications are being developed for the enterprise and consumer markets at an exponential rate, but few developers are aware that persistent memory can play a critical role in optimizing access to large data sets.

AI and ML technologies create highly demanding IO (input and output) and computational performance for GPU accelerated Extract, Transform, Load (ETL). The key challenge developers must overcome is to reduce the overall time to discovery and insight within data-intensive applications. Varying IO and computational performance is driven by bandwidth and latency. Therefore, the high-performance data analytics needed by AI and ML applications can be addressed by persistent memory solutions that offer the highest bandwidth and lowest latency.

Non-Volatile Dual-Inline Memory Modules (NVDIMMs) are an ideal solution for AI and ML storage servers. Data intensive ETL and checkpointing workloads can use the persistent memory region within main memory (the NVDIMM) to operate at DRAM latencies (<100ns) and DRAM bandwidth (25.6GB/s), to increase efficiency and eliminate performance bottlenecks within AI and ML applications.

November 18-21, 2019

SC19 (SuperComputing 2019), Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO. SMART is located within the Penguin Computing booth #1343 .

SMART will showcase its DDR4 NVDIMM solutions along with its entire line of specialty memory products for AI and ML applications.

To learn more about SMART’s persistent memory solutions, please visit www.smartm.com/nvdimm.

Serving industry for over 30 years, SMART Modular Technologies is a global leader in specialty products including memory modules, solid state storage products and hybrid solutions which are critical to electronic devices and are available in standard, custom and ruggedized, high performance, high capacity applications. SMART Modular delivers solutions to a broad customer base, including OEMs in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile, military, aerospace and industrial markets. Focused on providing extensive customer-specific design capabilities, technical support and value-added testing services, SMART collaborates closely with their global OEM customers throughout the design process and across multiple projects to create solutions for demanding applications with differentiated requirements. SMART is a pioneer of secure, ruggedized solid state drives (SSDs) incorporating additional attributes such as encryption, secure data elimination and write-protect features required in the high-performance military, aerospace and industrial markets. Taking innovations from the design stage through manufacturing and supply, SMART Modular has developed a comprehensive product line comprised of DRAM, Flash and hybrid memory and storage technologies across various form factors. SMART Modular is a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

