MEDIA ADVISORY: The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency cuts the ribbon on The Douglass: A Todd A. Lee Townhome Community in Anacostia

Washington, D.C., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHO:

  • Christopher E. Donald, Executive Director/CEO, District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency
  • Polly Donaldson, Director, District of Columbia Department of Housing & Community Development
  • Trayon White, Councilmember, Ward 8
  • Anita Bonds, Councilmember at Large, Council of the District of Columbia
  • Harvey Yancey, Managing Member, H2DesignBuild
  • Sonja Wells, EVP & Chief Lending Officer City First Broadway
  • Melissa Lee, Senior Vice President of Capital and Investments, Menkiti Group & Wife of Todd A. Lee
  • Kori Heyward, Homeowner at The Douglass

WHAT:

DCHFA will cut the ribbon on its third fully completed Housing Investment Platform (HIP) project. The Douglass: A Todd A. Lee Townhome Community. The Douglass consists of eight townhomes reserved for residents earning workforce incomes (between 60-120 percent of area median income). H2DesignBuild, the developer of the project, has also successfully delivered two other HIP projects, Elvans Road Townhomes (Ward 8) and Cynthia Townhomes (Ward 7). DCHFA established HIP as a platform for innovative investments that will increase the Agency’s support of the D.C. housing market outside of traditional bond and tax credit financing. The Agency partners emerging Certified Business Enterprise developers to construct the new communities. These eight townhomes are the first of many Todd A. Lee Townhome Communities, a tribute to DCHFA’s former executive director & CEO Todd A. Lee who passed away at the beginning of 2020.

WHERE:

The Douglass

2514 West Street Southeast Washington, DC 20020

WHEN:

September 24, 2021

12:00 p.m.

Attachment

  • Douglass 
CONTACT: Yolanda McCutchen
DC Housing Finance Agency 
202-777-1650
[email protected]

Susan Ortiz
DC Housing Finance Agency
202-777-1618
[email protected]

