MEDIA ADVISORY: US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to Hold Listening Session at National Minority Supplier Development Council Annual Conference

WHAT: The United States Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will be holding a Listening Session at the nation’s premier forum on minority supplier development. The theme of this year’s Conference is “Minority Supplier Development: Fueling Economic Growth,” and Secretary Ross will cover several topics including how the US plans on re-energizing national efforts to develop and advocate for more vigorous participation by minority-owned firms in global corporate supply chains.

WHERE: Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan.

WHEN: October 23, 2017 at 11:00 am.

