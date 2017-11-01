MEDIA ADVISORY: Youth Walkouts for a Clean Dream Act Now!

Washington, DC & cities nationwide, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — See Kickoff VIDEO here

On November 9th, just over two months after Trump killed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, over a thousand immigrant youth and their allies will be leading school walkouts and rallies across the country and in Washington, DC to demand Congress pass a clean Dream Act, a path to citizenship, permanent protection and with no dangerous enforcement add-ons, before the end of this year.

Immigrant youth are already losing their protections from deportation and the need for Congress to act is becoming more urgent every day. But while Congress drags their feet, immigrant youth are rising up to demand action.

Who: Immigrant youth, students and people of conscience nationwide

What: Operation Dream Act Now – organized by immigrant youth themselves, the operation will consist of an upswell of student walkouts and activity in Washington, DC. Throughout history, students and young people have organized walkouts to fight injustice. In 1968, more than 15,000 Chicano students left their classrooms and protested against racial segregation and inequalities in East Los Angeles schools and we are carrying on that tradition. On November 9th, they will demand that those with institutional power in their schools and cities call for a clean Dream Act and that Congress deliver.

Where/When – Washington, DC: On November 9th at 10:30 am, young people who walked out from area schools or traveled to the nation’s Capital will meet at Columbus Circle (Union Station) and mobilize to Congress.

Where/When – Nationwide: On November 9th at schools in Arizona, California, Maryland, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington DC. A list of schools in each state will be provided 24-48 hours in advance with specific timing.

United We Dream is the largest immigrant youth-led organization in the nation, a powerful network made up of over 400,000 members and 48 affiliate organizations across 26 states. UWD’s vision is to build a multi-racial, multi-ethnic movement of young people who organize and advocate at the local and national levels for the dignity and justice of immigrants and communities of color in the United States. You can find more about UWD online at www.unitedwedream.org.

