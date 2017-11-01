Breaking News
Home / Top News / MEDIA ADVISORY: Youth Walkouts for a Clean Dream Act Now!

MEDIA ADVISORY: Youth Walkouts for a Clean Dream Act Now!

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

Washington, DC & cities nationwide, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — See Kickoff VIDEO here

On November 9th, just over two months after Trump killed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, over a thousand immigrant youth and their allies will be leading school walkouts and rallies across the country and in Washington, DC to demand Congress pass a clean Dream Act, a path to citizenship, permanent protection and with no dangerous enforcement add-ons, before the end of this year.

Immigrant youth are already losing their protections from deportation and the need for Congress to act is becoming more urgent every day. But while Congress drags their feet, immigrant youth are rising up to demand action.

Who:  Immigrant youth, students and people of conscience nationwide

What:  Operation Dream Act Now – organized by immigrant youth themselves, the operation will consist of an upswell of student walkouts and activity in Washington, DC. Throughout history, students and young people have organized walkouts to fight injustice. In 1968, more than 15,000 Chicano students left their classrooms and protested against racial segregation and inequalities in East Los Angeles schools and we are carrying on that tradition. On November 9th, they will demand that those with institutional power in their schools and cities call for a clean Dream Act and that Congress deliver.

Where/When – Washington, DC:  On November 9th at 10:30 am, young people who walked out from area schools or traveled to the nation’s Capital will meet at Columbus Circle (Union Station) and mobilize to Congress.

Where/When – Nationwide: On November 9th at schools in Arizona, California, Maryland, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington DC. A list of schools in each state will be provided 24-48 hours in advance with specific timing.

For more details about the Washington, DC mobilization or for details about actions in your particular state, please contact Bruna Bouhid, Sheridan Aguirre or Chris Valdez.

###

United We Dream is the largest immigrant youth-led organization in the nation, a powerful network made up of over 400,000 members and 48 affiliate organizations across 26 states. UWD’s vision is to build a multi-racial, multi-ethnic movement of young people who organize and advocate at the local and national levels for the dignity and justice of immigrants and communities of color in the United States. You can find more about UWD online at www.unitedwedream.org.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5aba21c0-79ba-4928-a308-509c6a1dc17e

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32a9ece0-9759-470f-9065-39102f77ecbf

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95e062ce-4e93-4332-8b08-13b3c8889ac7

CONTACT: Bruna Bouhid
United We Dream
202-850-0812
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.