Join us on September 19 for a unique Bollinger Motors Mcity Media Day Ride & Drive Event

OAK PARK, Mich., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

What

Experience a true work truck in real-world conditions at the Mcity Test Facility. The Bollinger Motors B4 Chassis Cab, an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck product, will be showcased exclusively to the media.

Designed from the ground up with driver safety and fleet efficiency as first priority.

Designed to be custom configured by fleets to fit their exact duty cycle needs.

Designed to make the transition to electric as seamless as possible with minimal down time.

Who

This Oak Park, Michigan manufacturer is introducing its all-new B4 Chassis Cab. This is Bollinger Motors’ rollout into the electrification of the commercial truck industry. With a commitment to innovation – Bollinger Motors is proud of its Michigan state heritage – and its role as part of a historic automatic and mobility ecosystem.

When

September 19, 2023, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, time slots available

Register for the Bollinger Motors B4 Media Day Ride & Drive Event

Where

This ride & drive event will be held at the Mcity Test Facility on the University of Michigan’s North Campus, a world-class, purpose-built proving ground for early-stage testing of emerging vehicles and technologies.

The Mcity location will allow you to have a real-world experience driving the B4 Chassis Cab — in several upfitted versions — on the facility’s 16 acres of private roads and traffic infrastructure.

Exclusive media interview opportunities will be available on site with Bollinger Motors executives.

Lunch will be provided.

We look forward to seeing you at this exciting product rollout of the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab. Reserve your spot now.

Recap of Event Details

Bollinger Motors Mcity B4 Media Day Ride & Drive Event

September 19, 2023

Taking reservations for 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM time slots (lunch will be served from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM)

Mcity, on the University of Michigan North Campus

2905 Baxter Road

Ann Arbor, MI 48109

For more information, contact PR@bollingermotors.com

A photo and video accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34879533-aea6-4b0a-a2df-06ac3f3c0a3d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d22b256-a155-437a-b39c-86684f057661