SAN DIEGO, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHAT: During Change San Diego 24, an Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP) event, Avaap change management experts will lead a conference session and interactive workshop to help business professionals lead their organizations through change through new techniques and innovative solutions. Founded in 2006, Avaap supports organizations through change and transformation by leveraging change management expertise built on experience, including a range of offerings from building individual change capacity to organizational change management.

At Change San Diego, Avaap will present, “PICTURE THIS: Using Visuals to Inspire Change,” which addresses critical questions that can help individuals and organizations navigate change, such as: What is the importance of using visuals in change engagement activities? What visual methods are available for inspiring change and how to use them?

Following the conference, attendees also have an opportunity to join Avaap for the “Techniques to Build a Better Change Management-Project Management Relationship” workshop, which helps change managers answer questions, such as: Why is the relationship between change managers and project managers important to project success? What are the best practice techniques to build strong relationships with project managers to enable to change adoption? The workshop will include group discussions, small working groups, and participant presentations.

WHO: Avaap Practice Vice President Carrie King and Change Management Senior Analyst Ally Leamy will lead the session on inspiring change through visuals. Avaap Change Management Principal Consultant Corey Balogh, MBA, PMP, and Associate Practice Director Judith Schouten, CCMP, will lead a post-conference workshop on building a better relationship between change managers and project managers for change success. King, Leamy, Balogh, and Schouten are certified Avaap Change Leads and Prosci® Certified Change Practitioners.

WHEN: Thursday, February 29-Saturday, March 2

WHERE: Change San Diego will take place in-person at the Town & Country Resort, 500 Hotel Circle N, in San Diego, CA. Pre- and post-conference workshops will be conveniently offered by ACMP Qualified Education Partners (QEP™) on February 29 and March 2 for an additional fee.

Learn more about Avaap’s QEP status and available QEP approved courses here.

MORE ABOUT AVAAP SESSIONS AND POST-CONFERENCE WORKSHOPS:

PICTURE THIS: Using Visuals to Inspire Change

Friday, March 1, 2024 | 10:45 AM – 11:45 AM PST

During this interactive, engaging, and experience-based session, we won’t just tell you about best visual formats, we will walk through our favorite methods for visualizing text, processes, and data, and where to find the easiest tools to build them.

Learning Objectives:

Understand the importance of using visuals in change engagement activities.

Discuss what visual methods are available and how to find the easiest ways to use them.

Discover our favorite visual formats and how we used them successfully with our clients.

Post-Conference QEP Workshop

Techniques to Build a Better Change Management-Project Management Relationship*

Saturday, March 2, 2024 | 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM PST

A critical element of transformational success is the collaborative relationship between the Change Manager and Project Manager. The relationship between the Change Manager and Project Manager can be a catalyst or a barrier to change. This workshop, presented by two experienced CM and PM facilitators, will examine four tactical solutions to building strong relationships with project managers, enabling partnerships, creating the path for transformation, and leading to change adoption.

Learning Objectives:

Learn strategies to better align with your Project Manager, ensuring an understanding of each of your distinct roles and responsibilities.

Build connections that support the development of tools and deliverables aimed at project success.

Gain practical experience using several Avaap-developed change management tools through application and small group work.

*Additional Fee

Explore the full conference agenda here.

About Avaap

Avaap is an industry-focused management and technology consulting firm with experience in Workday, Tableau, and other applications. We offer full life cycle expertise from strategy and system selection through post-production support, including data analytics and a dedicated team with the skills and experience in planning and delivering successful organizational change management programs. Avaap’s Change Academy offers change workshops and ACMP QEP courses dedicated to building your knowledge, skills, and ability in organizational change.