MEDIA ALERT: ESD Alliance Hosts Webcast Featuring Jim Hogan and Methodics’ Simon Butler on Bootstrapping a Startup to Profitability

Semiconductor, Electronic System Design Ecosystem Community Invited at No Cost

MILPITAS, Calif., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHO: The Electronic System Design Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem

WHAT: Hosts a webcast featuring Jim Hogan, managing partner of Vista Ventures, LLC., and Simon Butler, CEO and founder of Methodics, on bootstrapping a startup to profitability. (This replaces the in-person event originally planned for April 3 at the SEMI headquarters in Milpitas, Calif.)

WHEN: Friday, May 1, from 11 a.m. P.D.T. until noon P.D.T. The online format will include a question-and-answer session at the end.

WHERE: Online. Registration is free of charge.

Hogan and Butler will explore how Methodics, initially a bootstrapped startup, became profitable by creating a new market segment called IP Lifecycle Management (IPLM). They will describe Methodics’ ability to leverage the Enterprise Software product lifecycle management (PLM) segment into a design-centric IPLM workspace for chip designers. 

About Jim Hogan and Simon Butler
Hogan, an experienced senior executive, has worked in the semiconductor design and manufacturing industry for more than 40 years, and serves as a board director for electronic design automation, intellectual property, semiconductor equipment, material science and IT companies.

Butler, a graduate of the University of Manchester in Manchester, England, has more than 20 years of IC engineering experience. His background includes DSP/FFT processor core and 64bit MIPS processor development, x86 methodology consulting, and EDA tools for physical floorplanning and mixed-signal/analog layout. Previously, Butler held various technical lead and engineering management positions at High Level Design Systems (now part of Cadence), Sandcraft, Cadence and Sabio Labs (acquired by Magma, now part of Synopsys). He founded IC Methods in 2000 and co-founded Methodics in 2011.

About the Electronic System Design Alliance
The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry.

www.esd-alliance.org
