Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Media Alert: iManage Experts to Present at ILTACON 2021

Media Alert: iManage Experts to Present at ILTACON 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Livestreamed company update and on-demand sessions provide actionable advice on ‘making knowledge work,’ process transformation, and user adoption

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announces its participation in the International Legal Technology Association’s (ILTA) annual conference, ILTACON 2021 to be held August 22-26 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, NV. The hybrid virtual and in-person event brings together industry experts and legal community members from over 20 countries for comprehensive peer-driven programs, educational content, and networking that address today’s transforming legal industry.

An ILTAMAX sponsor, iManage will have a virtual presence featuring a robust programming lineup, including a livestreamed company update, three on-demand innovations sessions and a customer panel on the journey to iManage Cloud. iManage staff will also be available to speak with attendees virtually during ILTACON.

iMANAGE SPEAKING SESSIONS:
LIVE:
iManage Company Update
Wednesday Aug 25 – 12:30-1:15 PDT, Oceanside Ballroom A, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
CEO Neil Araujo and Chief Product Officer Dan Carmel will share highlights of the last year, the guiding principles of “Making Knowledge Work,” the company’s platform vision, and details on Microsoft & iManage Better Together.

ON-DEMAND:
iManage – The Platform for Making Knowledge Work
Chief Product Officer Dan Carmel will discuss the rapid changes in today’s business environment and detail how iManage is aligning strategies and resources to support the goal of “Making Knowledge Work.” In this session, he will delve into product roadmap and capabilities, enhanced cloud services and security features, and iManage’s path in making organizations more productive, agile, and secure.

Customer Panel: Moving to the iManage Cloud
Get a view into legal firm planning, strategy, and outcomes surrounding moving to iManage Cloud from two customers. Dana Wesley Sarti, CEDS, Litigation Support Manager from Robbins Russell and Patricia Mansuy, Interim CIO of Cole Schotz P.C. will share insights including:

  • Building the business case for cloud
  • Evaluating the market
  • Critical success factors and benefits
  • Security considerations
  • Lessons learned

Making Knowledge Work through Process Transformation
Learn more about iManage’s approach to process transformation including three critical areas that are empowering millions of professionals to leverage iManage’s platform, AI services and ecosystem to work more productively, intelligently, and securely.  Legal practice experts will cover:

  • Transforming the Transactional Closing Process
  • Transforming Task Tracking and Checklists
  • Transforming the Contract Review and Management Process
    Presented by iManage’s Nick Thomson, General Manager AI; Sahil Zaman, Head of Business Operations; Becky Bloom, Product Manager; and Jenny Hotchin, Legal Practice Lead

Let’s Make Knowledge Work: Tools and Resources for Your Journey
Dean Leung, iManage Chief Customer Success Officer will discuss how to align measurable business outcomes with IT initiatives and ensure users’ long-term adoption. He’ll cover methods to show investment value, best learning paths for different stages of adoption, and an abundance of training resources and ongoing iManage Community programming.

In its commitment to continued user engagement, iManage recently launched iMCommunity, a new program designed to deliver ongoing education and foster dialogue between iManage, its partners and customers — the iManage Community.  A series of iMCommunity Annual User ‘Breakfasts’ will held online, closely following ILTA in early September.  Topics will include iMCommunity Support, Productivity, Security, and AI. Register and get more information on the iMCommunity web page.

Follow iManage via:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage
Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc
Blog: https://imanage.com/blog/

About iManage
iManage is the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Its intelligent, cloud-enabled, secure knowledge work platform enables organizations to uncover and activate the knowledge that exists inside their business content and communications. Advanced Artificial Intelligence and powerful document and email management create connections across data, systems, and people while leveraging the context of organizational content to fuel deep insights, informed business decisions, and collaboration. Underpinned by best-of-breed security and sophisticated workflows and governance approaches, iManage has earned its place as the industry standard by continually innovating to solve complex professional challenges and enabling better business outcomes for over one million professionals across 65+ countries. Visit www.imanage.com/ to learn more.

Press Contact Information:
Anastasia Bullinger
iManage
Phone: +1 312 868 8411
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.