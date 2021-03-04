Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / MEDIA ALERT – Lumu to Host Third “Illumination Summit” Featuring Best-Selling Author Maria Konnikova

MEDIA ALERT – Lumu to Host Third “Illumination Summit” Featuring Best-Selling Author Maria Konnikova

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

MIAMI, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHAT:
Lumu, the creators of Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model that empowers organizations to measure compromise in real-time, today announced it will be hosting its third Illumination Summit, a 90-minute virtual event that explores the parallels between the world of cybersecurity and real life. The Illumination Summit series features noted individuals from outside the realm of technology who will share their strategies for success, provide insights into how they prepare themselves for competition, and will explore how to apply these lessons to the unique challenges of today’s cybersecurity environment.

The topic of the March Summit will be: “Poker & Cybersecurity: A Game of Skill, Not Luck” and will feature Maria Konnikova, the New York Times best-selling author of The Biggest Bluff which chronicles her journey as a trained psychiatrist to learn the game of poker and become a professional poker player. Konnikova will share how she applied her academic expertise in the behavioral aspects of decision making to the game of poker and demonstrate how those principles can be successfully used by security teams to better defend their infrastructure against adversaries. The March Summit will also feature an ‘unfiltered chat’ with network security guru and industry analyst, Chris Steffen, Research Director, Security & Risk Management for EMA.

WHEN:
Wednesday, March 10th at 10AM EST

COST:
Free

WHERE:
Register at: https://lumu.io/summit/

WHO:
Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Lumu is a cybersecurity company focused on helping enterprise organizations illuminate threats and isolate confirmed instances of compromise. Applying principles of Continuous Compromise Assessment, Lumu has built a powerful closed-loop, self-learning solution that helps security teams accelerate compromise detection, gain real-time visibility across their infrastructure, and close the breach detection gap from months to minutes. Learn more about how Lumu illuminates network blindspots at www.lumu.io.

Press Contact:
Robert Nachbar, Kismet Communications, 206-427-0389, [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.