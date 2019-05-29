MEDIA ALERT: OneSpin Solutions to Showcase Full Complement of IC Integrity Solutions at 56th DAC

Breaking News
Will Feature RISC-V Integrity Verification Solution, EC-FPGA’s Expanding Support of FPGAs Used in High-Bandwidth Applications; Hosts Annual “Verified” Party

MUNICH, Germany, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHO: OneSpin® Solutions, provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure and trusted integrated circuits

WHAT: Will use its Booth (#308) at the 56th Design Automation Conference (DAC) to feature its full complement of certified IC integrity verification solutions. Included are its Formal RISC-V Verification™ App, the first App in the OneSpin RISC-V Integrity™ Verification Solution for safety- and security-critical applications, and OneSpin 360 EC-FPGA’s expanding support for a variety of field programmable gate array (FPGA) families.

WHEN: Monday-Wednesday, June 3-5, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

WHERE: Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

OneSpin recently unveiled the Formal RISC-V Verification App, the first App in the OneSpin RISC-V Integrity Verification Solution for safety- and security-critical applications. It also announced OneSpin 360 EC-FPGA support for three new Intel® field programmable gate array (FPGA) families used in high-bandwidth applications. They include Cyclone® V using Intel Quartus® Prime Standard Edition software for synthesis and place-and-route, and Stratix® 10 and Arria® 10 with Intel Quartus® Prime Pro Edition software for synthesis and place-and-route.

DAC attendees can schedule demonstrations by visiting http://www.onespin.com/dac.

Nicolae Tusinschi, product specialist, design verification at OneSpin, will present, “Unbounded Formal Verification of RISCV CSRs with Interval Property Checking,” during the Designer Track Session, “New Frontiers in Formal and Static Verification.” The session will be held Monday from 10:30 a.m. until noon in Room N262.

During the Designer/IP Track Poster Networking Reception Monday beginning at 5 p.m., Sasa Stamenkovic, OneSpin’s senior field application engineering, will be available to discuss “Advances in Formal Connectivity Checking –– A Case Study on a Multi-Billion-Gate SoC.”

OneSpin will host “Verified,” the annual celebration of the verification ecosystem, at Topgolf Las Vegas at MGM Grand Monday, June 3, during DAC. A limited number of tickets is available from OneSpin or its co-hosts Agnisys, AMIQ EDA, Avery Design Systems, Blue Pearl Software, Breker Verification Systems, Concept Engineering, Dassault Systèmes, Imperas, Semifore and Verific Design Automation.

About OneSpin Solutions
OneSpin Solutions is a leading provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure and trusted integrated circuits. These solutions are based on OneSpin’s widely used formal verification technology and assure the integrity of SoCs, ASICs and FPGAs. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, OneSpin partners with leaders worldwide in automotive and industrial applications; defense; avionics; artificial intelligence and machine learning; consumer electronics; and communications. Its advanced solutions are well-suited for developing heterogeneous computing platforms, using programmable logic, and designing and integrating processor cores, such as RISC-V. OneSpin’s customer-oriented commitment is fundamental to its growth and success. OneSpin: Assuring IC Integrity. Visit www.OneSpin.com to learn more.

