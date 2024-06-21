SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

What:

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for Americans affected by mental illness, to prepare mental wellness kits during the SHRM Annual Conference & Expo 2024 . Paylocity has invited all SHRM 2024 attendees to participate in this event.

When:

The mental wellness kit assembly event takes place at the McCormick Place Exhibit Hall, Booth 1802

Sunday, June 23rd: 4pm – 6:30pm

Monday, June 24th: 10am – 5pm:

Tuesday, June 25th 10am – 2pm

Where:

Paylocity volunteers will gather at:

SHRM 2024: Expo Floor, Booth 1802

McCormick Place

2301 S King Dr

Chicago, 60616

Details:

The kits, containing items such as stress relievers, fidget spinners, and journals, are designed to provide practical tools that help individuals manage stress, improve focus, and promote emotional well-being. These items can offer comfort, aid in coping strategies, and serve as valuable resources for those struggling with mental illness. The kits will be assembled by Paylocity employee volunteers and conference attendees and distributed to multiple NAMI affiliates within the Chicagoland area.

Paylocity’s Director of Diversity, Equity Inclusion, & Accessibility and Corporate Social Responsibility Aisha Thompkins and NAMI spokespeople will be on-site for interviews.

Photo opportunities of volunteers preparing the kits will happen during the hours listed above.

“Paylocity recognizes mental health’s profound impact on individuals, their loved ones and their communities. With 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 6 children between 6 and 17 facing mental health challenges each year, we understand the need to champion mental health initiatives. Through our work with NAMI, we strive to make a difference in the lives of people dealing with mental illness. We’re proud to join together to raise awareness and support those in need,” said Aisha Thompkins, Paylocity’s Director, Diversity, Equity Inclusion, & Accessibility and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Media Contact

Nicole Andergard

[email protected]

503-866-0783

About Paylocity

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract, and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com .

About the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

The National Alliance on Mental Illness ( NAMI ) is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Through advocacy, education, support, and public awareness, NAMI strives to ensure that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.

About SHRM Annual Conference & Expo 2024

SHRM24 will be offered both virtually and in-person. Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss various topics related to talent acquisition and retainment, including but not limited to: HR technology, diversity, equity and inclusion (IE&D), employment law, people and talent management, and workplace culture. To learn more, please visit: https://annual.shrm.org/ .