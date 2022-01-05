Breaking News
MEDIA ALERT: Underdogs and Female Empowerment Press Conference and Showcase

MEDIA ALERT: Underdogs and Female Empowerment Press Conference and Showcase

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire)

**MEDIA ALERT**

January 4th, 2021 

TONIGHT: Underdogs and Female Empowerment Press Conference and Showcase

Hot Drops is hosting a press conference and showcase for the media and strategic partners of underdogs who are fighting great odds to succeed in response to being banned from CES®. 

WHO: 

Host:

Ashley Youdan – CEO of Hot Drops

Featured Presentations:

Kristin Visbal – sculptor of the iconic Fearless Girl statue on Wall Street

Angela Brasington – CMO of OpenStarter

WHAT:

A press conference and showcase for the media for female leaders and underdogs who are fighting to succeed in the tech industry. Presentations include: Ashley Youdan, of Hot Drops, will present the debut demonstration of the prototype of their upcoming launch early Q1 2022; Kristin Visbal, sculptor of the iconic Fearless Girl statue on Wall Street, who is issuing a series of NFTs to fight lawsuit by a big bank to seize control of her copyrights; and Angela Brasington of OpenStarter, which is partnering with the OpenDao initiative to decentralize OpenSea.

WHERE/WHEN: 

January 4th, 2022 9pm – 11pm

The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109

To register as media for the Hot Drops NFT Demo tonight, Jan 4 at 9-11 pm submit this form for the suite number and entry directions here (https://bit.ly/3zo5ET1).

WHY: 

Hot Drops (www.myhotdrops.com), the first inclusive adult NFT marketplace disrupting how creators and fans connect with next-gen content, has been banned from exhibiting from CES®, where it applied to have a large presence in the first-year NFT pavilion area inside CSpace, the media and entertainment forum at the conference, as well as Eureka Park, the startup pavilion. Hot Drops is the only application denied of ten Transform Ventures portfolio companies exhibiting at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES®). In response to this ban, Hot Drops will be partnering with Transform Group, Transform Ventures, and Layer One Networks to hold three events throughout the remainder of CES®:

ABOUT HOT DROPS

Hot Drops (www.myhotdrops.com) is an inclusive NFT marketplace disrupting how creators and fans connect with next-gen content, exclusive, limited-edition digital collectibles, community, and loyalty rewards. Through collaborations with diverse influencers, artists, clothing brands, high fashion photographers, directors and more, Hot Drops aims to destigmatize, bridging the gap between what has previously been considered “mainstream” and “adult,” while bringing NFT collections of value and utility. When launched in early Q1 2022, Hot Drops’ technology will offer safer, more compliant content using smart contracts, age authenticated accounts to purchase or view content and will require manual approval processes for established creators to prevent minors from accessing or monetizing on the platform. With 12 of its first creators onboard having an Instagram following of 30 million, Hot Drops will also feature a gamification aspect, rewarding loyal fans and communities for their purchases with exclusive content and experiences. 

Disclaimer: Consumer Electronics Show”, “CES®,” “CES®” and “International CES®” are registered trademarks of the Consumer Electronics Association. 

CONTACT: info (at) transformgroup.com

