MCCLEAN, Va., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

What: Please join Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of HII’s Mission Technologies division, for a briefing on the significance of HII’s recent $1.4 billion Joint Network Engineering and Emerging Operations (J-NEEO) task order award. Green will be joined by on the conference call by: Todd Gentry, president, C5ISR business group, HII’s Mission Technologies division

Bryan P.S. van Reesema, program director, J-NEEO program, HII’s Mission Technologies division Press Release: https://hii.com/news/hii-awarded-joint-network-engineering-emerging-operations-task-order-2023 When: Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 2:30 p.m. Eastern USA Where: Conference call. Details to be provided on RSVP. RSVP: Greg McCarthy: gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com This briefing is restricted to journalists.



About HII

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, please visit: