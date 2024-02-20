Nikki Haley is campaigning hard, making the television rounds and ramping up her rhetoric against Donald Trump.
She is fighting on her home turf – South Carolina, the state that knows her best – and yet the media are acting in many ways as if the campaign is over.
That’s largely because the state’s former governor trails Trump by 22 to 36 percentage points, according to the last several South Carolina polls.
RON DESANTIS ACCUSES NIKKI HALEY OF APPEALING TO ‘
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Media deem Trump the nominee, despite Haley tying him to Putin - February 20, 2024
- Dems join heavily funded effort to oust fellow Dem in crime-ridden city - February 19, 2024
- Biden’s $200K payment from brother receives renewed scrutiny after report detailing failed hospital venture - February 19, 2024