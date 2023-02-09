Mobile Tech & Entertainment Leadership

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Media Excellence Award, the premier Global awards program that recognizes innovation & leadership announces its 15th Annual Winners.

The MEA’s goal is to provide a platform for companies from early-stage to global brands throughout the mobile ecosystem to be honored for their leadership, innovation, breakthrough technology and continued growth that plays an instrumental role in the evolution of mobile technology & entertainment across the globe.

15th Annual Media Excellence Award Winners:

Humanitarian Award

Motiv, Inc

Industry Star

Carat, Vodafone Turkey / 5G

Best Start Up

xFarm

Best Web3, Metaverse, NFTs & Beyond

NFL OnePass

Best Mobile Payment, Bitcoin or Crypto

Digit

Best User Experience

Zilio

Best Mobile Product

Buderflys, Curiosity G2 Wireless Earbuds with Cable System

Best Entertainment Related App

Moonlight Phases

Best Original Content

Disney, Magic Guide for Disney World

Best Connected Daily Lifestyle

Citymapper

Best Live Streaming

Carat, Vodafone Turkey / 5G

Social Media

Slate

Best Utility /Productivity Apps

Adobe for Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

Best Games & eSports

Kabam for Disney Mirrorverse

Best VR/AR

Sketchfab

Best Podcast App

Pocket Casts

“The Media Excellence Award organization congratulates and honors some of the best in mobile technology & entertainment that raise the bar for innovation & leadership. These are companies that have paved the way and set the global stage for the evolution of how we create, consume, help others and share content across all mobile platforms,” stated Sarah Miller, CEO, Axis Entertainment and Founder, Media Excellence Award.

For More Information on the Media Excellence Awards:

info@mediaxawards.com

310.276.2220

ABOUT THE MEA’s:

The MEAs are recognized as one of the most influential award shows for mixed media, entertainment, and technology. Since we began, we’ve made it our goal to honor the innovation and leadership of these industries regardless of their strata, ranging from start-ups to international brands. Each year, our finalists represent the very best in multi-platform innovation, revolutionary entertainment, and technological breakthroughs happening all around the world. The MEAs do not just honor the companies behind these groundbreaking technologies. They celebrate the leaders of said companies, reminding the pivotal impact these individuals can have on the teams that are working tirelessly to improve and maintain the world we live in today. Be it a studio, brand, content provider, start-up, product, or something else entirely, it truly is an honor year after year to watch these rising stars launch and establish their places on the world stage as they rise to the top of their game. More information can be found at www.mediaxawards.com