Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faced a firestorm of controversy and media coverage when in 2022 his office flew 50 Venezuelans to Martha’s Vineyard. However, a broader Biden administration program that has led to hundreds of thousands of migrants reportedly being flown into Florida is not attracting the same attention.
DeSantis’ office had the migrants flown into the Massachusetts vacation spot, popular with rich liberal politicians, in 2022 amid a then-record surge of migrants across the s
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Media hit DeSantis for migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard, mum on influx to Florida under Biden parole - April 4, 2024
- Biden admin issues energy efficiency restrictions on key power grid technology - April 4, 2024
- Michigan Republican grills Biden on taxpayer-funded rent subsidies going to asylum-seekers - April 4, 2024