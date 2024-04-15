Diplo & Ellie Goulding Diplo and Ellie Goulding Attend the Playing for Change Foundation 2024 Impact Awards

MIAMI, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Playing For Change Foundation’s 2024 Impact Awards, held on Saturday, April 13, 2024, was nothing short of spectacular, marking a pinnacle of celebration for music, philanthropy, and the transformative power of the arts. The magical evening commenced at the Rubell Museum and continued with an epic surprise after-party at Superblue Miami, leaving attendees inspired and exhilarated.

The event honored Grammy-nominated artist Ellie Goulding, Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Diplo, and Italian music legend Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica, for their exceptional contributions to music and philanthropy. While the Bocellis made a heartfelt virtual appearance, Goulding and Diplo graced the stage with their presence, captivating the audience with their performances and commitment to change.

“I know music can change lives because it changed mine. I want to give every young person the chance to use their creativity and talent for transformation,” said Ellie Goulding. “The Playing for Change Foundation makes this a reality in places such as refugee camps where dreams are extinguished. They never turn away. To receive this award from PFCF who are my heroes of global justice and activism, is an extraordinary honor. I am deeply humbled.”

The night was electrified with performances that spanned genres and generations. The lineup included PFCF partner program Young Musicians Unite, DJ and producer Note Marcato, as well as the dynamic Hip-Hop Kidz, who performed a mashup of the honorees’ music, showcasing the unifying power of music. The after-party, presented in partnership with MGM+, featured Diplo and Grammy-nominated duo SOFI TUKKER, who kept the energy soaring with their electrifying DJ sets.

“It’s very humbling to receive this acknowledgment from the Playing For Change Foundation,” said Diplo. “Music has the incredible ability to break down barriers and uplift people, and I’m proud to stand alongside fellow artists in using our platforms to make a difference.”

In addition to the musical performances, the event highlighted the foundation’s global impact, with PFCF CEO Jake Groshong reminding attendees of the simple truth that music is more than a universal language; it’s a catalyst for tangible, global change. The foundation’s work in over 60 locations across 21 countries has positively impacted more than 40,000 lives, employing over 300 staff, teachers, and community leaders worldwide.

The evening also shone a spotlight on an online charity auction, offering attendees and supporters the chance to bid on unique experiences, from meeting magician David Blaine to exclusive Screaming Eagle Experience inNapa Valley and adrenaline-fueled adventures at the Formula 1 2024 Miami Grand Prix. The auction, running from April 2 through the 18th, promises to further support PFCF’s mission to create social and economic change through music and arts education. To support PCFC by participating in the auction, visit www.charitybuzz.com/support/3014 .

The success of the 2024 Impact Awards would not have been possible without the unwavering dedication and support of PFCF’s esteemed co-chairs, Whitney Kroenke Silverstein and Nick Silverstein; Karolina Kurkova and Archie Drury; Sandra and Howard Hoffen, who played pivotal roles in orchestrating this unforgettable evening. Their commitment, alongside the efforts of the organization’s prestigious host committee members including Randi Wolfson and Chris Adamo; Ginger Harris and Jorge Camaraza; Ann Kroenke; Erica and Mark Mutchnik; James Provencher and Craig Baldino; John G. Shedd IV and Mike Lundberg; Ronnie Madra; Linda and Tom Rizk; Pamela Silva; and Ana and Sean Wolfington, has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life. PFCF is also profoundly grateful to this year’s partners: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Behringer, and Counter Forced Labor Technology. Their significant contributions have not only enriched this event but have also bolstered PFCF’s local Miami programs and its music programs globally.

As the night concluded, the 2024 Impact Awards stood as a testament to the power of music to unite, inspire, and enact change. The Playing For Change Foundation, along with its honorees, performers, and supporters, showcased the incredible impact of collective efforts to harmonize the world, one community at a time.

For those who missed the live event, the spirit of the night, the performances, and the message of hope and unity it conveyed will resonate long after the last note has faded. The Playing For Change Foundation continues to invite individuals and communities to join in their global movement, proving that together, we can make a difference through the universal language of music.

To learn more about the Playing For Change Foundation and the 2024 Impact Awards, visit PlayingForChange.org/Impact .

About Playing For Change Foundation

For 17 years, Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF) has helped youth rise up through their own culture using music education to create social and economic change in areas that are economically poor, but culturally extremely wealthy. With 60+ locations across 21 countries and growing, the positive impact of PFCF on youth, families, and communities in need is truly extraordinary. We employ more than 300 staff, teachers, and community leaders locally across program locations, including: Mali, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, Jordan, Nepal, Nepal, Bangladesh, Thailand, Mexico, Brazil, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Argentina, South Dakota, and Miami. For more information, visit PlayingForChange.org, email [email protected], or follow @PlayingForChangeFoundation on Instagram and Facebook.

