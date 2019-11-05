Media Statement from Amedisys Regarding CY 2020 Home Health Final Rule

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading independent home health, hospice and personal care company, is pleased to learn that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has chosen to not finalize the entirety of the behavioral assumptions in the CY 2020 Home Health Final Rule and instead only apply 4.36%. This is welcome and warranted relief to patients and the home health industry. If the behavioral assumption reduction of 8% had been fully implemented in the first year of PDGM, patient access would have been significantly impacted as it was projected that as much as a third of the home health industry, especially in rural areas, would have been at risk.

While Amedisys is still reviewing the totality of the Final Rule, the Company applauds CMS for listening and responding to the industry, other providers, and patients who voiced their concerns over the last sixteen months. We are also tremendously grateful to our congressional champions in both the United States Senate and the United States House of Representatives. Without their leadership, support, and voices, individually and collectively, we would not be in this position today.

Amedisys strongly believes this reduced impact of the behavioral assumption for 2020 better maintains access to care for home health patients as the industry moves to an entirely new payment model for the first time in twenty years. The decision also allows patients to continue receiving necessary treatments in the low-cost setting of their own home. As our country’s population continues to age, receiving care in the home is an integral component of U.S. healthcare policy, and this decision by CMS reflects that growing importance.

Amedisys looks forward to a continuing dialogue with CMS as both entities seek to implement the new payment model in the least disruptive manner for patients and the industry.

