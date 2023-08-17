Growth Proves the ROI of DEI and the Need for Media Tradecraft’s Custom Strategies and Insourced Specialists

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Media Tradecraft , a one-of-a-kind monetization services company for online publishers and media companies, today announced it ranked No. 212 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 , its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Media Tradecraft creates customized, high-touch revenue and programmatic strategies for its private portfolio of high-end, medium- to large-media companies. The company insources its team of world class operators into its customers’ teams to provide in-depth revenue operations expertise, specialized technical support and help building custom tech products.

Media Tradecraft averages 102% client growth year-over-year while still being strategically selective with its client base to provide the high-touch, one-on-one attention that is critical to their proprietary approach. The company maintains a 100% client retention rate.

Minority founded, Media Tradecraft has been dedicated since its inception to assembling a diverse team, boasting an impressive 70% workforce of people who identify as coming from diverse backgrounds. Its revenue growth showcases undeniable evidence of the return of prioritizing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

Media Tradecraft has significantly grown its team at an average of 71% year-over-year to deliver on its core mission and growing client demand. Over the past year, it has made strategic hires from Publicis, Ziff Davis, Microsoft, Baker Tilly, Univision and Wovenware.

Justin Hansen, co-founder and COO of Media Tradecraft, said, “In a world where every media company has the same technology in their toolkit, being a specialist and customizing those technologies is the key. We are laser-focused on building a representative team of specialized operators and tradespeople who practice and execute customization incredibly well. Our success and this recognition on the prestigious Inc. 5000 is a direct reflection of our publisher partners and their success.”

Erik Requidan, founder and CEO of Media Tradecraft, said, “At Media Tradecraft, we focus on excellence over success. Our unique approach is not for everyone, but we’ve grown our portfolio to its massive reach by intentionally keeping our client-base tight knit and building meaningful relationships with those who can benefit most from our approach to service.”

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Media Tradecraft was also ranked the No. 6 fastest-growing company in the Media category and No. 10 in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area on the Inc. 5000.

The company has been previously honored by its peers and community with awards wins such as 2023 Digiday Technology Awards Founder of the Year finalist , 2023 AdExchanger Power Players , 2023 Top Women in Media & Ad Tech , 2022 AdExchanger Best Programmatic Consulting & Advisory Firm , 2022 Digiday Media Awards Ad Operations Team of the Year and the 2022 ExchangeWire The Wires shortlisted for Best Client Services and Best Ad Ops Team .

For complete results of the Inc. 5000 rankings, visit www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Media Tradecraft

Media Tradecraft is a one-of-a-kind monetization services company for online publishers and media companies that insources its specialized skill sets with its clients. The company offers bespoke, high-yield strategies and builds one-on-one relationships with its medium- to large-publisher clients. Media Tradecraft’s strategies give the publisher control of the platforms and tools used to future-proof their business models. The keen understanding of where the digital media market is headed led to the creation of Media Tradecraft’s high-touch, custom-tailored, insourced approach, which helps media companies drastically increase revenues and support quality journalism. For more information, visit https://mediatradecraft.com/ .