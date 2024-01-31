Event to be Webcast Live on the MediaAlpha Investor Relations Website
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.
A live webcast of the call will be available on MediaAlpha’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com. To register for the webcast, click here.
Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, with conference ID 3915762.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available following the call at https://investors.mediaalpha.com.
Contacts
Investors
Denise Garcia
[email protected]
