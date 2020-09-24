Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mediaocean Named a Visionary in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Ad Tech and a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice

Mediaocean Named a Visionary in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Ad Tech and a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Company recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mediaocean, the modern system of record for omnichannel advertising, today announced that it has been named as a Visionary by Gartner, Inc. in the “Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech” (September 2020) research report. This is the first time that Mediaocean has been included in the Ad Tech report and the research was conducted prior to the recent acquisition of 4C Insights. Gartner defines the Ad Tech market as “technology for managing digital advertising across channels, including display, video, OTT/CTV, mobile, social and search with functions for targeting, campaign design, media buying, analysis, optimization and automation.” Overall, 14 companies were evaluated and Mediaocean was named a Visionary.

For over 50 years, Mediaocean has served as a foundational partner to global marketers, ad agencies, and media sellers. The company now processes over $150 billion in annual advertising spend and boasts more than 100,000 users worldwide. With the acquisition of 4C, Mediaocean signaled that it will continue to transform itself and the industry by adding systems of engagement and systems of insight on top of its system of record. The company’s vision includes a focus on automating mission-critical campaign workflow and using artificial intelligence to improve business outcomes.

Mediaocean (listed as 4C) is also a January 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Ad Tech. One Mediaocean customer stated, “Premium product and exceptional service. Total game changer for cross channel marketing, campaign management, measurement, and budgeting.” Another customer review highlights “Increased ROAS 5X by optimizing our data, audiences, and targeting.”

“The market needs a neutral and independent system of record to serve as a source of truth for all stakeholders in the advertising value chain,“ said Lance Neuhauser, President of Mediaocean. “With comprehensive data science and interoperable workflow across closed and open ecosystems, Mediaocean is uniquely positioned to give marketers a single platform for driving operational efficiency and optimizing campaign performance.”

“Mediaocean has played a critical role in the marketplace for decades, helping brands and agencies manage their business as they transform into global powerhouses,” said Bill Wise, CEO of Mediaocean. “With the acquisition of 4C, we’re not only able to expand critical abilities, but deliver on our vision of a modern system of record for omnichannel advertising – one that drives both operational efficiency and infuses marketing intelligence to drive strategic decision making.

Please visit https://www.mediaocean.com/gartner-report to download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech report.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the modern system of record for omnichannel advertising. Processing $150 billion in annual media spend, Mediaocean provides foundational software to connect brands, agencies, media owners, technology, and data partners. With a platform to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean enables end-to-end management of campaigns from planning, buying, and selling to analysis, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,200 people across 20 global offices and is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

Contact
Mona Khaldi
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.