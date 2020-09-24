Mediaocean Named a Visionary in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Ad Tech and a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice

Company recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mediaocean, the modern system of record for omnichannel advertising, today announced that it has been named as a Visionary by Gartner, Inc. in the “Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech” (September 2020) research report. This is the first time that Mediaocean has been included in the Ad Tech report and the research was conducted prior to the recent acquisition of 4C Insights . Gartner defines the Ad Tech market as “technology for managing digital advertising across channels, including display, video, OTT/CTV, mobile, social and search with functions for targeting, campaign design, media buying, analysis, optimization and automation.” Overall, 14 companies were evaluated and Mediaocean was named a Visionary.

For over 50 years, Mediaocean has served as a foundational partner to global marketers, ad agencies, and media sellers. The company now processes over $150 billion in annual advertising spend and boasts more than 100,000 users worldwide. With the acquisition of 4C, Mediaocean signaled that it will continue to transform itself and the industry by adding systems of engagement and systems of insight on top of its system of record. The company’s vision includes a focus on automating mission-critical campaign workflow and using artificial intelligence to improve business outcomes.

Mediaocean (listed as 4C) is also a January 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Ad Tech. One Mediaocean customer stated, “Premium product and exceptional service. Total game changer for cross channel marketing, campaign management, measurement, and budgeting.” Another customer review highlights “Increased ROAS 5X by optimizing our data, audiences, and targeting.”

“The market needs a neutral and independent system of record to serve as a source of truth for all stakeholders in the advertising value chain,“ said Lance Neuhauser, President of Mediaocean. “With comprehensive data science and interoperable workflow across closed and open ecosystems, Mediaocean is uniquely positioned to give marketers a single platform for driving operational efficiency and optimizing campaign performance.”

“Mediaocean has played a critical role in the marketplace for decades, helping brands and agencies manage their business as they transform into global powerhouses,” said Bill Wise, CEO of Mediaocean. “With the acquisition of 4C, we’re not only able to expand critical abilities, but deliver on our vision of a modern system of record for omnichannel advertising – one that drives both operational efficiency and infuses marketing intelligence to drive strategic decision making.

Please visit https://www.mediaocean.com/gartner-report to download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech report.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the modern system of record for omnichannel advertising. Processing $150 billion in annual media spend, Mediaocean provides foundational software to connect brands, agencies, media owners, technology, and data partners. With a platform to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean enables end-to-end management of campaigns from planning, buying, and selling to analysis, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,200 people across 20 global offices and is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

