Two-Day Thought Leadership Event at The Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas Addresses the Advertising, Marketing, and Media Agenda for Year Ahead

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mediaocean , the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has released its agenda and speaker line-up for The Mediaocean Retreat , taking place during the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. A diverse mix of media industry luminaries joins the Mediaocean stage from companies such as A&E, Comcast, DIRECTV, Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount, TelevisaUnivision, and Warner Bros. Discovery, among numerous others. Additionally, renowned marketers, Melissa Grady, CMO of Cadillac, and Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President, Healthcare Business, at Mastercard, will take the stage to share their insights and innovations.

Open to the entire marketing community, the intimate event will be held on January 5th and 6th at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with co-working space, networking opportunities, pacesetting keynotes, and panel sessions across a timely thematic mix. Sessions featured on the two-day agenda span topics such as Media Measurement and Currency Innovation, Technology for Converged TV + Video, Ad Tech Connectivity and Interoperability, Advertising Creative Personalization, Social and Mobile Marketing, Agency Transformation, Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI), and Environmental Social Governance (ESG).

Of note, on day one, Mediaocean will host the “CIMM Summit on Measurement and Currency Innovation.” On day two, Beeler.Tech and Fastener will host a session on “Automation Strategy” followed by a Mediaocean program titled, “Making an Impact,” hosted by industry analyst, Joanna O’Connell. For the updated full speaker line-up and to RSVP today, please visit the event website .

Featured speakers for the Mediaocean Retreat on Day One, January 5, include:

Kelly Abcarian, EVP, Measurement & Impact, NBCUniversal

Benjamin Aronson, Vice President Consumer Marketing, Wolverine Worldwide

Mike Bregman, Chief Data Officer, Havas Media Group

Joanna Drews, CO-Founder & CEO, Hyphametrics

Melissa Grady, CMO, Cadillac

Ahed Nakad Jendza, SVP, Head of Industry, Mediaocean

Tameka Kee, Director of Marketing & Communications, Black Innovation Alliance

Helen Lum, Executive Vice President, AppScience

John Nardone, President, Mediaocean

Dr. Karen Nelson-Field, PhD, Founder & CEO, Amplified Intelligence

Michael Parkes, President, VideoAmp

Matt Spiegel, EVP, Media & Entertainment Vertical, TransUnion

Jon Watts, Managing Director, Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM)

In addition, the following companies will be represented in panel discussions: 605, A&E, Advocado, Ampersand, Blockgraph, Comcast, Cross Screen Media, DirectTV, Disney, EDO, Innovid, iSpot, Magnite, MediaWallah, Nielsen, Paramount, Publicis Media, Spark Foundry, TelevisaUnivision, TVbeat, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Speakers on January 6th include:

Stephanie Dorman, Chief Customer Officer, Mediaocean

Aaron Goldman, CMO, Mediaocean

Marla Kaplowitz, President and CEO, 4As

Ben Kartzman, COO, Mediaocean

Luke Lambert, Chief Activation Officer, OMD USA

Tim Natividad, US Head of Enterprise Sales, TikTok

Joanna O’Connell, Industry Analyst

Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President, Healthcare Business, Mastercard

Carrie Sweeney, Industry Lead, Pinterest

Bill Wise, CEO, Mediaocean

The Mediaocean Retreat space will be open between 9:00-5:00 PST on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 5-6 with programs running throughout both days. Attendees will also be able to join a happy hour hosted with Beet.TV from 5:00-7:00 on the 5th.

VENUE INFORMATION:

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3rd Floor Gracia Ballroom

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

For those who are not able to attend, Mediaocean will share highlights during and following the event. The company will announce the final agenda and updates to the speaker line-up in the coming weeks. Event partners include Beet.TV , Beeler.Tech , CIMM , Fastener , TransUnion , and VideoAmp .

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. With more than $200 billion in annualized media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean connects brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. Using AI and machine learning technology to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean powers campaigns from planning, buying, ad serving, and creative personalization to analysis, optimization, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,600 staff across 30 global offices and supports over 100,000 people using its products. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

