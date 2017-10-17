Breaking News
MediaVillage Hires New Head of Client Partnerships

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediaVillage, the industry’s leading trade research, and marketing communications platform, has named Darius Myers, former SVP of Sales at TSN Advertising, as Head of Client Partnerships. Darius brings nearly 30 years of media, advertising, and marketing experience to MediaVillage and he will report to John McMenamin, President and Chief Operating Officer. Myers will develop and oversee new strategic partnerships with media, advertising, entertainment, and marketing companies that benefit from MediaVillage’s perceptions management platform and relationship capital solutions.

MediaVillage has reinvented B-to-B marketing and built a first-of-its-kind online community and trade marketing activation platform at MediaVillage.com. The MediaVillage Perceptions Engine™, since its launch in 2015, has become the media community’s leading destination for thought-leadership, knowledge, analysis, and insights that set the market agenda and frame engagement around key issues.

Darius brings an expertise in establishing both traditional and digital media partnerships and collaborations to MediaVillage. Prior to TSN Advertising, Darius worked at Off Radar Media Group where he was the Global Head of Sales. He has previously worked in sales and marketing roles at Urban Media Network, Fortune, USA Today and The New York Post.  Mr. Myers is an MBA graduate of the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He earned his undergraduate degree at the CW Post College of Long Island University.

“Darius’ extensive background will help accelerate our growth through new partnerships that will expand the total network, reach and value of MediaVillage for our community,” said John McMenamin. “His background in media and advertising is perfectly matched with the strategic direction of MediaVillage and the solutions we offer to our clients.”

“I’m thrilled to join the MediaVillage team as they continue to reinvent business-to-business marketing. I’m excited to be joining a team that is leading the media and advertising industry through the most disruptive period in its history,” Myers said. “I’m eager to introduce the innovative MediaVillage platform to companies that recognize the importance of understanding and managing how they are perceived in a constantly changing marketplace, and helping them maintain and enhance their client relationships.”

About MediaVillage:
MediaVillage is the industry’s leading trade research and marketing communications platform dedicated to helping media and advertising companies enhance their brand equity through strategic perceptions management. Through unique marketplace intelligence, strategic counsel, and an exclusive content creation and distribution platform, MediaVillage shapes the perceptions that influence key decision makers in the media buying, planning and selling process.

MediaVillage was founded by Jack Myers, a media expert, author and leading business analyst with decades of experience in the media and advertising industries. MediaVillage’s mission is to strategically improve the perceptions of its client’s organization, products, services, and executives.

