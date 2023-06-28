MediaWallah enables joint customers to manage their own identity natively within their Snowflake account

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediaWallah today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023 , the launch of MediaWallah Identity Builder, a Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace . Identity Builder empowers Snowflake customers to resolve and manage their own identity data natively within their Snowflake environment with direct access to the MediaWallah id graph, which is managed on Snowflake, for a more accurate, secure, scalable, and accessible approach to identity.

Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, announced that the Snowflake Native App Framework (public preview on AWS) is now available for developers to build and test apps natively in the Data Cloud with additional distribution and monetization capabilities in public preview soon.. Snowflake Native Apps usher in a new era of data collaboration, enabling developers with the tools needed to create robust apps quickly with Snowflake’s high availability and auto-scalability, all the while reducing security and procurement hurdles for customers because the apps run directly within the customers’ Snowflake accounts.

“MediaWallah provides an identity solution that allows Snowflake customers to manage identity data natively within their own Snowflake account without needing to move or expose data. With Identity Builder, customers get access to MediaWallah’s identity graph directly in their account so that they can have access to real-time identity data, manage their own data confidently, and merge, resolve and analyze data,” said Chris Child, Senior Director of Product Management, Snowflake.

Snowflake Marketplace already has over 25 new Snowflake Native Apps available today, and over one hundred providers are currently developing apps that span multiple industries and use cases. MediaWallah is one of the leading organizations building in the Data Cloud, with a Snowflake Native App readily available to easily bring unique insights to end users and enabling them to unlock value with just a few clicks on Snowflake Marketplace. By being Powered by Snowflake , MediaWallah is able to create new revenue streams by distributing its app to thousands of Snowflake customers, without these customers having to move or expose their data.

MediaWallah Identity Builder empowers customers to have more control over their approach to identity and over their own data, enabling them to enrich their own identity graph and resolve identity data within the Snowflake environment. Real-time data feeds into the native app so identity data is always fully updated to allow for high match rates when resolving datasets, creating a high-fidelity crosswalk for measurement, targeting, and activation. Customers get access to a flexible set of capabilities from data onboarding to data merging, resolution, and analytics. Customers also get flags to address issues and improve match rates and data quality.

“We’re excited to launch Identity Builder as a Snowflake Native App to empower Snowflake customers with a highly flexible identity tool. We designed Identity Builder to be easy to use, scalable, and secure so that data owners can confidently manage, merge, and match data natively,” said Nancy Marzouk, CEO and Founder at MediaWallah. “Our graph enables far faster data turnaround, offers enhanced addressability domestically and abroad, and delivers advanced controls.”

Learn more about Snowflake’s continued innovations, and how it is enabling organizations to distribute and monetize leading apps at scale in the Data Cloud here . Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand here , and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About MediaWallah

With MediaWallah, companies can unlock the full value of their data to drive lasting growth. The world’s most innovative companies trust our identity-by-design solutions and services, powered by the vastly configurable Architecture(™) Identity Suite, to help them build sustainable identity graphs and tailored identity infrastructure for their advanced workflow, information, and security needs.