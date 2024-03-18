As Salvatore LoGrande fought cancer and all the pain that came with it, his daughters promised to keep him in the white, pitched roof house he worked so hard to buy all those decades ago.
So, Sandy LoGrande thought it was a mistake when, a year after her father’s death, Massachusetts billed her $177,000 for her father’s Medicaid expenses and threatened to sue for his home if she didn’t pay up quickly.
“The home was everything,” to her father said LoGrande, 57.
[Read Full story at source]
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Jim Jordan previews main focus of upcoming Hunter Biden hearing, blasts Hur report ‘double standard’ - March 18, 2024
- Supreme Court to hear First Amendment challenge to New York’s financial ‘blacklisting’ of NRA - March 18, 2024
- Biden campaign reveals ‘aggressive’ swing state strategy, admits beating Trump will ‘take relentless effort’ - March 18, 2024