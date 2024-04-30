Medical adhesive tapes industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during the period 2023-2032. This growth can be attributed to growing healthcare sector in emerging economies.

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size is projected to accrue USD 12 billion in revenue by 2032. The increasing demand for advanced wound care and surgical procedures is driving the industry progression. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and surgical interventions worldwide is necessitating the use of medical adhesive tapes for wound management and closure.

As per WHO, chronic diseases claim the lives of 41 million individuals annually, accounting for 74% of all fatalities worldwide. With the continuously aging global population and evolving lifestyles, the incidence of chronic wounds, such as diabetic ulcers and pressure injuries will continue to rise, further driving the demand for specialized wound care products.

Rising technological advancements in medical adhesive tapes, including the development of hypoallergenic materials, antimicrobial coatings, and gentle adhesives are making way for enhanced patient comfort and reduced risk of skin irritation or infection. The expanding applications of medical adhesive tapes beyond traditional wound care, such as surgical drapes, ostomy care, and medical device fixation will further stimulate the market expansion.

Rising usage of rubber tapes

Medical adhesive tapes market from the rubber segment will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2023 to 2032, due to its unique properties and versatility. Rubber-based adhesives offer excellent adhesion to skin and substrates, making them ideal for medical applications where secure and long-lasting adhesion is essential. Rubber adhesives exhibit flexibility and conformability, enabling them to adhere effectively to contoured body surfaces without causing discomfort or skin irritation.

Wound dressing to record higher presence

Medical adhesive tapes market share from wound dressing applications may exhibit a decent growth rate over 2023-2032, owing to its crucial role in wound management and care. Medical adhesive tapes serve as essential components in securing and stabilizing wound dressings as well as providing a barrier against contaminants and facilitating the healing process. The strong ability to adhere securely to the skin while allowing easy removal without causing trauma also makes adhesive tapes indispensable in various wound care applications.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative industry

Asia Pacific medical adhesive tapes market will register a robust CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare expenditure are contributing to the increased demand for medical adhesive tapes across various healthcare settings. The prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population in countries like Japan, China, and India are also driving the need for advanced wound care solutions.

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Participants

Smith & Nephew, Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG, McKesson Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, 3M, Nichiban, Medline Industries, LP, Johnson & Johnson, Paul Hartmann AG, Medtronic, MPM Medical, Inc., Baxter International, Cardinal Health and Dermarite Industries are some of the major medical adhesive tapes industry contenders.

These companies are focusing on collaborations and product launches to proliferate their portfolio and consumer base. For instance, in February 2023, 3M revealed its latest medical adhesive, designed to adhere to the skin for a duration of up to 28 days, suitable for various health monitors, sensors, and long-term medical wearables.

