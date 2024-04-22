Medical billing outsourcing industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 12.3% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be due to rising trend of outsourcing billing services to curb high in-house processing costs.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Size is estimated to be valued at USD 41.9 billion by the end of 2032. The growing emphasis by medical billing outsourcing firms on incorporating advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and automation into their processes will drive the industry progression.

These technologies are streamlining the billing processes, reducing errors, and improving efficiency for providing cost savings for healthcare providers. For instance, in April 2024, Alabama-based software firm XpertDox partnered with Positive Results Billing for launching XpertCoding, an AI-based medical coding platform to offer enhanced operational efficiency.

Lately, the healthcare sector is gradually shifting from fee-for-service models to value-based care, where healthcare providers are reimbursed based on patient outcomes. This is offering medical billing outsourcing firms support to value-based reimbursement models that require accurate documentation and reporting of patient outcomes. The strong need to comply with regulations, such as HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) to ensure patient data security and confidentiality will further favor the industry expansion.

Rising preference for back-end services

Medical billing outsourcing market demand from back-end medical billing outsourcing services is likely to accelerate at a robust pace between 2024 and 2032, due to the growing necessity of specialized knowledge and expertise, which many healthcare providers do not possess in-house. Outsourcing back-end medical billing can be more cost-effective for healthcare providers compared to managing these processes internally. With back-end services, the need for investing in expensive billing software, hiring specialized staff, and providing ongoing training can be further eliminated.

Growing penetration in physician offices

The physician offices end-use segment is expected to witness lucrative expansion in the medical billing outsourcing market from 2024 to 2032. The growth can be attributed to the rising complexity of intricate medical billing procedures, including coding, claim submission, and insurance follow-up. These processes overwhelm physician offices, especially smaller practices with limited administrative resources and expertise. As physicians mainly focus on patient care rather than administrative tasks like billing and coding, outsourcing medical billing allows them to dedicate more time and attention to providing quality healthcare services to their patients.

Europe to emerge as a lucrative industry

Europe medical billing outsourcing market is estimated to attain substantial valuation by 2032. With rising healthcare costs and budget constraints, healthcare providers across the region are seeking cost-effective solutions for managing administrative tasks like medical billing. Lately, European healthcare systems are shifting towards value-based care models leading to the growing emphasis on improving patient outcomes and reducing costs. The growing awareness of the benefits of outsourcing medical billing processes along with the rising pressure to improve efficiency and reduce costs will play an important role for the regional industry development.

Medical Billing Outsourcing Industry Participants

Some of the prominent medical billing outsourcing market players include McKesson Corporation, eClinicalWorks, AdvancedMD, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., R1 RCM, Inc., Kareo, Inc., Experian Information Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, and Athenahealth Inc. among others.

These firms are focusing on partnership ventures to proliferate their global presence and customer base. For instance, in April 2022, Orlando-based revenue cycle management company Billed Right bought Miami-based medical billing firm Ruffe Systems to expand its portfolio in multitude of medical specialties, such as cardiology, primary care, and pain management, among many others.

