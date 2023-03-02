This represents the first site in Texas; Medical City Frisco to leverage the benefits of HOLO Portal, the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-driven, augmented reality (AR) system for spine surgery

DEERFIELD, Ill., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRGA), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital surgery, today announced that Medical City Frisco, a world-class acute care hospital in Frisco, TX and part of HCA Healthcare, is the latest medical facility to clinically use its HOLO Portal Surgical Navigation System. The last procedure was performed by Dr. Ripul Panchal, DO, a board-certified, fellowship-trained neurosurgeon with expertise in the management of spinal disorders.

Terry Rich, President and CEO of Surgalign commented, “I would like to congratulate Dr. Panchal and his team for being the first adopters of HOLO Portal in Texas and for their ongoing commitment to improving patient outcomes, a vision we share at Surgalign. Since HOLO Portal was launched, over 30 cases have been performed. While the sales process has proven to be longer than anticipated, our pipeline continues to grow, and we have gathered insights from the medical community which will in turn, improve system functionality. We have system enhancements coming soon, with additional applications in development for both HOLO Portal and our HOLO AI Platform, which will strengthen our technology and value proposition to our customers further.”

Dr. Panchal added, “I was an early adopter of augmented reality technology in the OR and am pleased to be moving to the next generation technology offered by HOLO Portal. Its unique holographic display is more comfortable to use than typical AR headsets, while the integrated AI enhances both the image quality and workflow.” Dr. Panchal is a board certified, fellowship-trained neurosurgeon with expertise in management of spinal disorders. He served as Director of the Spine Fellowship Program and as Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurological Surgery at University of California, Davis School of Medicine for five years. He specializes in neurological surgery and spine surgery and is affiliated with Medical City McKinney, Medical City Frisco, and Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute. He actively practices at the American Neurospine Institute, PLLC in Plano, TX.

Surgalign received U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for use of the HOLO Portal system within lumbar spine procedures in January 2022. With FDA clearance, HOLO Portal became the world’s first surgical guidance system to incorporate AI and AR. The HOLO Portal system’s AI processes intraoperative images to autonomously segment and label the anatomy and plan patient-specific pedicle screw trajectories that are approved by the surgeon. The system uses AR to overlay the segmented AI reconstruction over the patient’s actual anatomy, providing real-time 3D visualization throughout the surgical procedure, helping surgeons visualize trajectories, while guiding surgical instruments. Five medical facilities have utilized HOLO Portal since May 2022 and there have been over 30 cases performed to date.

About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company committed to the promise of digital health to drive transformation across the surgical landscape. Uniquely aligned and resourced to advance the standard of care, the company is building technologies physicians and other health providers will look to for what is truly possible for their patients. Surgalign is focused on developing solutions that predictably deliver superior clinical and economic outcomes. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in approximately 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Warsaw and Poznan, Poland, and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Medical City Frisco

Medical City Frisco, a Medical City Plano facility, is a 98-bed acute care hospital that offers a broad range of services, including a Level III Trauma Center, cardiovascular, neurological, spine, orthopedics, robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery, Level III neonatal ICU (NICU), women’s services and other specialties. Magnet® recognized for nursing excellence, Medical City Frisco is silver LEED certified for environmental and energy efficiency. “A” rated for safety by the Leapfrog Group. Medical City Frisco is part of Medical City Healthcare.

