Leading medical clothing market players include Molnlycke Health Care, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc., Owens & Minor, 3M, Barco Uniforms, Ansell Ltd., Superior Group of Companies, Semperit AG Holdings, and Herida Healthcare Limited.

New York, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global medical clothing market size is projected to expand at ~8% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 180 billion by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of ~USD 100 billion in the year 2022.Medical clothing is worn in healthcare settings such as hospitals, pathology laboratories, and others. It includes clothing for doctors, nurses, surgeons, medical staff, patients, and at times visitors to protect themselves from bodily fluids, pathogens, germs, and other hazardous agents. Surgery gowns, isolation gowns, non-surgical gowns, face protection, sterilization wraps, and other terms can be used to describe this apparel.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4543

Medical clothing is typically made from one of two types of fibers used in medical textiles: specialty fibers and commodity fibers. Specialty fibers are one-of-a-kind. On the other hand, commodity fibers are fairly standard and are usually made of cotton, nylon, or polyester. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe which generally require long-term hospitalization and often put surrounding at risk of infections. Hence, medical clothing become an important part of medical professional attire to protect themselves from infection and which in turn is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, around one-third of people worldwide have multiple chronic diseases. In the US, four out of ten people are believed to have 2 or more chronic diseases and six out of ten have three or more chronic conditions. In addition to this, the rising surgical procedures across the world, backed by the increasing geriatric population is anticipated to drive the market growth. The aging population often requires surgical treatment including organ transplants and other bone-related surgeries very frequently. It was noted that almost 11% of medical conditions and problems require surgical intervention and each year, 310 million surgical procedures are carried out worldwide.

Medical Clothing Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel highest growth

Hospital segment to garner the highest growth

Face protection sub-segment to capture the largest share in the product type segment

Growing Prevalence of Infectious Disease to Drive the Market Growth

The growth of the medical clothing market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe. It is believed that, worldwide, more than 17 million people die every year owing to infectious diseases. Additionally, the disorders produced by organisms, such as germs, pathogens, fungi, or parasites, are known as infectious diseases. Some contagious illnesses can be transmitted from one person to another during a hospital stay as well; these are known as hospital-borne infections and can result in serious illness. As a result of such rapidly transmissible diseases, medical professionals are required to wear proper medical clothing while providing treatment in order to prevent infection. There are various types of infectious diseases such as chickenpox, hepatitis, influenza, and malaria, and the most prevalent of all is zoonotic disease. More than 30 newly discovered human pathogens have been identified as zoonoses in the past three decades, according to the World Health Organization, which estimates that zoonotic illnesses account for 60% of all emerging infectious diseases. In addition to this, rising awareness among people regarding infectious diseases and the importance of sanitization is estimated to propel market growth during the projected time period.

Medical Clothing Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Surgical Procedure to Drive the Growth in the North America Region

The medical clothing market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the increasing number of surgical procedures which often involve exposure to harmful radiation and chemicals that can cause serious health hazards. Medical professionals performing interventional procedures are often likely to get exposed to radiation and they must protect their bodies by wearing radiation protection clothing. In addition to this, the rising number of aged people in the region is also estimated to be one of the major growth driving factors for the medical clothing market as they are often subjected to surgeries. It was found that around 13 million surgical procedures were performed in the US between January 2019 and January 2020 and in addition to this, more than 18% of adults in the region above 65 years and more underwent joint surgery in the year 2022. Moreover, the increasing concern regarding noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) which includes cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and respiratory diseases, which require specific medical attention is anticipated to propel the market growth in the region during the forecast period. It was observed during research that over two-thirds (70%, or about 40 million) of all deaths each year are caused by NCDs and more than 80% of these fatalities are caused by cardiovascular disorders, cancer, chronic respiratory conditions, and diabetes. Additionally, the presence of leading market players, the availability of patient-friendly medical policies, and the rising spending on healthcare facilities are predicted to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4543

Growing Healthcare Expenditure to Drive the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The medical clothing market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner highest CAGR by the end of 2033. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the increasing healthcare expenditure in the region, supported by the rising aging population in the leading countries of the region including China, Japan, and India. It was noted that the Indian government has spent around 2.1% of the country’s GDP on healthcare and they are anticipated to spend around ~2.5% to 3.1% on healthcare by 2025 and out of this, the majority of this chunk goes towards managing the healthcare burden of the aged population in the country. Further, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases in the region and rising awareness among common people as well as medical professionals regarding personal hygiene and sanitization is predicted to fuel the market growth over the upcoming years. For instance, around 1.35 million cases of infectious diarrhea were registered in China in 2021, making it a highly spread infectious disease and in the same year people of China spent around half a trillion USD on personal hygiene and healthcare facilities. Moreover, the rising investment by key market players in the region and growing government efforts to increase the living and healthcare standards of the people is anticipated to drive market growth over the ensuing years.

Medical Clothing Segmentation by Product Type

Surgical Drapes

Scrubs & Gowns

Protective Apparels

Face Protection

Sterilization Wraps

Others

The face protection segment in medical clothing market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the increasing sales of face protection, mainly disposable masks across the world, backed by the rising prevalence of the Covid-19 pandemic. The growing cases of Covid-19 have made it mandatory for people to use a face mask to protect themselves against the virus infection. Additionally, it was also seen that medical professionals are always in need of face protective medical clothing while caring for the infected patients. For instance, in 2020, more than 400 million medical masks have been distributed by UNICEF to assist nations across the globe and nearly 129 billion disposable masks were used each month globally during that time period. Moreover, it is believed that more people across the globe are using face protection on regular basis owing to the rising concern regarding air pollution and increasing instances of respiratory diseases are predicted to fuel the segment growth over the projected time frame. According to estimates, air pollution contributes to approximately 16% of lung cancer fatalities and 25% of deaths from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Purchase Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/purchage/purchase_product.php?token=4543

Medical Clothing Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Surgical Centres

Others

The hospitals segment in medical clothing market is anticipated to hold a notable revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the increasing spending on hospitals, the rising number of patients visiting hospital facilities, and the growing number of hospitals across the globe. For instance, in 2019, global health expenditures made up 9.83% of GDP, and hospital numbers also significantly grew, in 2019, there were over 3000 hospitals in Germany, 1300 hospitals in Australia, and close to 11,000 hospitals in Colombia. In addition to this, the global increase in Covid-19 pandemic preparedness coupled with rising Covid-19 instances on account of which the patient pool in the hospitals is predicted to rise significantly day by day is expected to fuel the segment’s expansion during the forecast period. In the United States, there were 93,216,822 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 3 January 2020 to 1 September 2022 and all of these cases had been assisted in the hospital facility. Furthermore, the increasing incidences of road traffic accidents that most of the time require immediate operations and hospital care are estimated to drive the segment growth over the ensuing years.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the medical clothing market that are profiled by Research Nester are Molnlycke Health Care, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc., Owens & Minor, 3M, Barco Uniforms, Ansell Ltd., Superior Group of Companies, Semperit AG Holdings, Herida Healthcare Limited, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Medical Clothing Market

The 3 leading healthcare solution provider companies, Herida Healthcare, North Tees, and Hartlepool Solutions joined hands to develop sterilized and high-quality surgical gowns.

In February 2021, Lydall announced working with the federal government to enhance the production of the clothing used in personal protective equipment in order to replenish the nation’s inventory.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

CONTACT: AJ Daniel Corporate Sales, USA Research Nester Email: info@researchnester.com USA Phone: +1 646 586 9123 Europe Phone: +44 203 608 5919