The global medical courier market is expected to approach US$ 4.9 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 5.4%

Wilmington, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Medical Courier Market is valued at US$ 3.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A medical courier refers to a specialized transportation service responsible for the secure and timely delivery of medical specimens, samples, equipment, pharmaceuticals, and other healthcare-related items. These couriers play a crucial role in the healthcare industry by ensuring that medical materials are transported safely and efficiently between healthcare facilities, laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, and other locations.

The growing emphasis on preventive healthcare and diagnostic testing has led to an increased demand for the transportation of medical specimens and samples from collection points to laboratories. In addition, the growth of clinical trials in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors requires the transportation of biological samples and investigational drugs, driving the demand for secure and compliant medical courier services.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global medical courier market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global medical courier market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global medical courier market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Medical Courier Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product, samples is anticipated to take up a significant share in the medical courier market, principally due to the rising demand for diagnostic testing across the globe, and the rising number of laboratory collection centers.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 3.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 4.9 billion Growth Rate 5.4% Key Market Drivers Rising demand for diagnostic testing

Expanding healthcare industry

Expansion of e-commerce Companies Profiled DHL Express

FedEx

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Cencora, Inc.

IntelliQuick Delivery

UniGroup Logistics

Cryoport Systems, LLC

QuickStat

Medical Couriers

ERS Transition Ltd





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global medical courier market include,

In February 2022, DHL announced the investment of approximately $400 million, to expand and reinforce its medical device, pharma supply chain network.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global medical courier market growth include DHL Express, FedEx, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Cencora, Inc., IntelliQuick Delivery, UniGroup Logistics, Cryoport Systems, LLC, QuickStat, Medical Couriers, and ERS Transition Ltd, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global medical courier market based on product, end user and region

Global Medical Courier Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Medical Supplies Medical Equipment Lab Specimens Samples Organs Others

Global Medical Courier Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Hospitals Laboratories Pharmacies Clinics Others

Global Medical Courier Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Medical Courier Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Medical Courier Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Medical Courier Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Medical Courier Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Medical Courier Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Medical Courier Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Medical Courier Report:

What will be the market value of the global medical courier market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global medical courier market?

What are the market drivers of the global medical courier market?

What are the key trends in the global medical courier market?

Which is the leading region in the global medical courier market?

What are the major companies operating in the global medical courier market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global medical courier market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

